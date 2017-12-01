According to a new report Global Fleet Management Market, published by KBV research, the Global Fleet Management Market size is expected to reach $31.7 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 19% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market holds the largest market share in Global Asset Management Solution Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 16.9 % during the forecast period.

The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.2% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Operation Management Solution Market. Additionally, The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.4% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Driver Management Solution Market.

The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, LeasePlan Corporation (Leaseplan USA) and Trimble Navigation Ltd. are the forerunners in the Fleet Management market.

KBV Cardinal Matrix – Fleet Management Market

Fleet Management Market Size

The Railway market holds the largest market share in Global Fleet Management Market by Vehicle Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Light Commercial Vehicle market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.5% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Aircraft market would attain market value of $4,917.5 million by 2023.Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research

The Transportation & Logistics market holds the largest market share in Global Fleet Management Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 17.3 % during the forecast period. The Automotive market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.8% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Retail market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 20.9% during (2017 – 2023).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Fleet Management Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and the elaborated company profiles of AT&T, Inc., The Hertz Corporation (Donlen Corporation), Geotab, LeasePlan Corporation (Leaseplan USA), Masternaut, Omnitracs, Trimble, Inc., Workwave, Wheels, Inc., and TomTom NV (Tomtom Telematics)

Global Fleet Management Market Size Segmentation

By Type

Solution

Asset Management Solution

Operation Management Solution

Driver Management Solution

Services

After Sales

Other Services

By Vehicle Type

Railway

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Aircraft

Others

By Communication Technology

GNSS (Satellite)

Cellular System

By Vertical

Transportation & Logistics

Government

Automotive

Retail

Others

By Geography

North America Fleet Management Market

US Fleet Management Market

Canada Fleet Management Market

Mexico Fleet Management Market

Rest of North America Fleet Management Market

Europe Fleet Management Market

Germany Fleet Management Market

UK Fleet Management Market

France Fleet Management Market

Russia Fleet Management Market

Spain Fleet Management Market

Italy Fleet Management Market

Rest of Europe Fleet Management Market

Asia Pacific Fleet Management Market

China Fleet Management Market

Japan Fleet Management Market

India Fleet Management Market

South Korea Fleet Management Market

Singapore Fleet Management Market

Malaysia Fleet Management Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Fleet Management Market

LAMEA Fleet Management Market

Brazil Fleet Management Market

Argentina Fleet Management Market

UAE Fleet Management Market

Saudi Arabia Fleet Management Market

South Africa Fleet Management Market

Nigeria Fleet Management Market

Rest of LAMEA Fleet Management Market

Companies Profiled

AT&T, Inc.

The Hertz Corporation (Donlen Corporation)

Geotab

LeasePlan Corporation (Leaseplan USA)

Masternaut

Omnitracs

Trimble, Inc.

Workwave

Wheels, Inc.

TomTom NV (Tomtom Telematics)

