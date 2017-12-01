According to a new report Global Fleet Management Market, published by KBV research, the Global Fleet Management Market size is expected to reach $31.7 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 19% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific market holds the largest market share in Global Asset Management Solution Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 16.9 % during the forecast period.
The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.2% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Operation Management Solution Market. Additionally, The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.4% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Driver Management Solution Market.
The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, LeasePlan Corporation (Leaseplan USA) and Trimble Navigation Ltd. are the forerunners in the Fleet Management market.
KBV Cardinal Matrix – Fleet Management Market
Fleet Management Market Size
The Railway market holds the largest market share in Global Fleet Management Market by Vehicle Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Light Commercial Vehicle market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.5% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Aircraft market would attain market value of $4,917.5 million by 2023.Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research
The Transportation & Logistics market holds the largest market share in Global Fleet Management Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 17.3 % during the forecast period. The Automotive market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.8% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Retail market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 20.9% during (2017 – 2023).
Full Report: http://kbvresearch.com/fleet-management-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Fleet Management Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and the elaborated company profiles of AT&T, Inc., The Hertz Corporation (Donlen Corporation), Geotab, LeasePlan Corporation (Leaseplan USA), Masternaut, Omnitracs, Trimble, Inc., Workwave, Wheels, Inc., and TomTom NV (Tomtom Telematics)
Global Fleet Management Market Size Segmentation
By Type
Solution
Asset Management Solution
Operation Management Solution
Driver Management Solution
Services
After Sales
Other Services
By Vehicle Type
Railway
Heavy Commercial Vehicle
Light Commercial Vehicle
Aircraft
Others
By Communication Technology
GNSS (Satellite)
Cellular System
By Vertical
Transportation & Logistics
Government
Automotive
Retail
Others
By Geography
North America Fleet Management Market
US Fleet Management Market
Canada Fleet Management Market
Mexico Fleet Management Market
Rest of North America Fleet Management Market
Europe Fleet Management Market
Germany Fleet Management Market
UK Fleet Management Market
France Fleet Management Market
Russia Fleet Management Market
Spain Fleet Management Market
Italy Fleet Management Market
Rest of Europe Fleet Management Market
Asia Pacific Fleet Management Market
China Fleet Management Market
Japan Fleet Management Market
India Fleet Management Market
South Korea Fleet Management Market
Singapore Fleet Management Market
Malaysia Fleet Management Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Fleet Management Market
LAMEA Fleet Management Market
Brazil Fleet Management Market
Argentina Fleet Management Market
UAE Fleet Management Market
Saudi Arabia Fleet Management Market
South Africa Fleet Management Market
Nigeria Fleet Management Market
Rest of LAMEA Fleet Management Market
Companies Profiled
AT&T, Inc.
The Hertz Corporation (Donlen Corporation)
Geotab
LeasePlan Corporation (Leaseplan USA)
Masternaut
Omnitracs
Trimble, Inc.
Workwave
Wheels, Inc.
TomTom NV (Tomtom Telematics)
Unique Offerings from KBV Research
Exhaustive coverage of Global Fleet Management Market Size
Highest number of market tables and figures
Subscription based model available
Guaranteed best price
Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
