The global e-scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) e-scrap market is fragmented and diversified, finds a report by Transparency Market Research.

The report forecasts the volume in the global market for e-scrap to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% during the period from 2016 to 2026. The global printed circuit board (PCB) e-scrap market, on the other hand, was about 1.46 million tons in 2015 and is forecasted to reach 3.14 million tons by 2026, by rising at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2016 to 2026. The global e-scrap market was valued at 43.7 million tons and US$55.34 bn in 2015.

The global market for e-scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) has been divided based on different parameters. Based on the source of e-scrap, the key segments of the market are household appliances, entertainment devices, IT and telecommunication products, etc. Among them, the e-waste produced from household appliances held maximum share – about 45% – in the market, in 2015. In addition, the segment is predicted to grow at a healthy clip in the near future on account of the high usage of various types of electronic equipment in household application in terms of units.

From a geographic standpoint, Asia Pacific is the dominant market for e-scrap and PCB e-scrap. It held about 40% share in the overall e-scrap market’s volume and value in 2015. The region is also slated to outshine all other regions in terms of growth in the forecast period, powered primarily by the countries of China, India, South Korea, and Japan.

Rising Usage of Electronic Products Drives Market

At the forefront of driving growth in the global e-scrap and PCB e-scrap market are growing number of electronic products in urban households on account of the increasing urban incomes. They generate maximum e-waste from which recovery of different metals is crucial in order to save energy. In addition, recycling of e-waste also serves to bring down the burden on the mining industry hard-pressed to provide primary metals.

“Sustainable resource management entails segregation of hazardous resources from e-waste and the maximum recovery of precious metals. Thus, the recycling of e-waste helps bring down pollution, conserve energy, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and conserve resources by requiring fewer raw materials from the earth’s crust. Further, the rising focus on recycling unprocessed waste is predicted to generate opportunities for growth for smelters for e-waste recycling,” explains the lead analyst of the report.

Growing Application of Copper in Construction Industry Proves Beneficial to Market

The abundant use of copper in the construction and telecommunication industry and in the installation of electric grids is likely to drive the demand for e-scrap and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) e-scrap recycling in the next couple of years. The swift pace of urbanization in developing Asia Pacific economies, which represent the major regional markets for e-scrap and PCB e-scrap market players, could thus be vital for the market in the upcoming years.

On the flipside, however, the dearth of awareness about the dangers of e-scrap and the utility of recycling could deter the e-scrap market in developing regions in the next couple of years.

