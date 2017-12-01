PhysioPod were delighted to receive this feedback from Amy Owen in Derbyshire. Her patient, a Carpenter, was suffering with numbness in his fingers and GP gave diagnosis of nerve damage which could progress to vibration white finger.

“I have been treating Colin with back and leg massages for the past two years, as he is an avid runner. Last year Colin explained he had also been suffering with numbness in his fingers. Colin had visited his local GP and his doctor had diagnosed nerve damage. As Colin works as a carpenter, often using wood sanding and cutting machinery the doctor was of the opinion this condition would likely progress leading to a condition known as vibration white finger (VWF), which is also known as hand-arm vibration syndrome (HAVS) or dead finger, is a secondary form of Raynaud’s syndrome, an industrial injury triggered by continuous use of vibrating hand-held machinery.

Colin was advised to consider avoiding using the machinery and was given the option of a referral to physiotherapy.

Colin felt physiotherapy was not the route he wanted to take and avoiding the machinery wasn’t possible as it is part of his job role. So he came to me to see if I can help. I explained the Deep Oscillation machine may be beneficial in treating his condition as the nature of the machine is to promote blood flow and healing. Colin wanted to go ahead with the treatment so he underwent a 10 minute session during which I used the machine covering his hands, wrists and concentrating on the ends of his fingers.

Colin was very happy with the treatment, particularly as it was comfortable and pain free. After this one treatment Colin regained the feeling in his fingers. He returned to his normal everyday working life and he continued to experience full feeling in his fingers. We repeated the treatment two weeks later and Colin still reported good feeling in his fingers. We have now built this Deep Oscillation treatment into his normal massage routine which Colin has every 6-8 weeks. He continues to regularly use the machinery, sometimes for long periods however these treatments are keeping the numbness at bay.”

About PhysioPod UK Limited and Physio Equipment:

Company incorporation of PhysioPod® UK Ltd took place in July 2006, when the company was set up to exclusively supply DEEP OSCILLATION®, an unknown treatment modality in the UK and the Republic of Ireland. In 2011, the PhysioPod® company name was trademarked, due to its recognition within healthcare and in 2012DEEP OSCILLATION® into many NHS Lymphoedema services, to private practitioners and to patients self-managing Lymphoedema and Lipoedema symptoms at home and abroad with the personal unit.

In 2016, they were delighted to receive the ‘Global Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Award for Healthcare Innovation’ with DEEP OSCILLATION® therapy, which is just one of the high quality, cutting-edge products available from manufacturers PHYSIOMED Elektromedizin AG, who hold a very strong position in Germany and export their products to 83 countries worldwide.

Julie Soroczyn heads up the company as Managing Director, with a wide and varied background including retail management, hospitality and an instructor of dance and aerobics. As a natural progression, Julie qualified in complementary therapies and sports & remedial massage and was introduced to DEEP OSCILLATION® by a sports lecturer in 2006. Mary Fickling has experience in both retail and office management and finance, both within the TV/Film industry sector and the motor trade. Together with Mary’s skills in life coaching, a uniquely entwined and solid business union was built based upon trust and driven by a passion to supply high quality, clinically proven, healthcare products. Their dynamic partnership is relied upon by many practitioners and patients, whom appreciate their efficient and timely responses to all enquiries with their open, helpful and friendly manner.

Mary and Julie are recommended suppliers of The Acupuncture Association of Chartered Physiotherapists (AACP) and Corporate members of MLDuk and Sponsors of The National Lymphoedema Framework Ireland.

