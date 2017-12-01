Portsmouth, New Hampshire – AmWINS Program Underwriters’ (http://programs.amwins.com), DealerGuard insurance program, offers a complete P&C offering for franchised auto, truck, and RV dealers as well as large independent auto dealers. For over 25 years, DealerGuard has provided insurance solutions to agents competing with the direct writers. Our comprehensive offering gives local agents all they need to protect auto, truck, and RV (franchised only) dealerships.

DealerGuard offers dealer open lot insurance coverage, a comprehensive package (formerly marketed as CAR-PAC), and an independent car dealership insurance package. Coverage is provided on an admitted basis unless otherwise indicated.

Standalone Open Lot Insurance Coverage Summary

Eligible Inventory Types:

• Automobiles

• Trucks

• Mobile Equipment

• Motorcycles/ATVs/Recreational Vehicles

Available Coverage:*

• Comprehensive

• Collision/Upset

• Deception/False Pretense

Coverage Enhancements:

• Guaranteed Cost – Non Reporting Form

• Driveaway collision provided without mileage limitation

• Limited collateral protection insurance (Spot Delivery)

• Coverage for consignment vehicles and lease trade-ins

• Impending Damage Coverage

• Economic Loss Coverage

This open lot insurance program is administered by AmWINS Program Underwriters and written by a leading provider of specialty insurance, rated A u (Excellent) by A.M. Best Co.

For more information on the services and products offered by DealerGuard, and to learn more about the best ways to address insurable business risks specific to the auto dealership industry, please visit or contact Program Manager, Matt Cermak, (248) 936-7669 or at matthew.cermak@willistowerswatson.com.

*This is intended as a brief overview of the coverages available.