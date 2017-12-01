Carbon Black is composed of fine particles produced by thermal decomposition of oils or gases. The particle size, shape and structure decide the characteristics of Carbon Black. It has excellent mechanical properties and abrasion resistance. Owing to these features, it is used in various applications such as polymers, inks and paints, tires, electrical & electronics, and others. Moreover, it is predicted that the global market is set to expand at a higher rate during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Carbon Black Market is segmented into type and application. By type, the market is further categorized into furnace black, thermal black, acetylene black, and lampblack. Among these, the furnace black and the thermal black segments are widely used in the market due to its growing demand in heavy end industries. They are used as a pigment in rubber reinforcement process. It is predicted that the Carbon Black Market is set to grow at a higher CAGR due to its growing consumption in the heavy end use industries. The Applications segment is further categorized into polymers, inks and paints, tires, and electrical & electronics industries. Between these, the inks and paints segment is estimated to hold the major share in the market during the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

The Global Carbon Black Market is spanned across five key regions in the world namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the major share in the market during the forecast period due to its growing consumption of carbon black in major industries such as inks & paints, electrical & electronics, and others. The European region is predicted to witness a rapid growth in the market due to growing usage of the furnace black in the rubber and tires industries. The Carbon Black Market is predicted to observe a significant growth due to its growing popularity of thermal black segment in the polymer industry. The Middle East & Africa is estimated to observe a rapid growth in the market due to its increasing consumption of acetylene black in electrical & electronics industries. A significant growth is predicted in the Latin American region due to growing production of carbon black for aviation, automotive, electrical & electronics industries.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the major players operating in the Global Carbon Black Market: Cabot Corporation (U.S.), Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited (Thailand), Orion Engineered Carbons SA (Luxembourg), Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Inc., Ltd. (China), China Synthetic Rubber Corporation (China), Phillips Carbon Black Limited (India), Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), and Aditya Birla Group (India) among others.

