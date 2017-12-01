Operational since 1972, BuildEquip is a leading equipment and tool hire company in South Africa. If you are thinking about building your home or office building then, BuildEquip is the place to go. They boast an experienced and trained team who will give you expert advice on which equipment to hire.

Products

Trestles and Ladders: These heavy duty trestles are mainly observed in constructional sites. DIY home builders can hire ceiling trestle, double sided step ladder for paintingor repairing the greater heights (like the ceiling) of their house. An Extension ladder, builder’s folding trestle, tripod trestle and timber boards are some other equipment offered.

Concrete, welding and lighting equipment, essential for theconstruction of a building are also available. The company provides site cleaning, gardening, trailers and many other tools for hire.

How to Hire

The equipment can be hired directly from their website. During delivery, they make sure that you check the tools and equipment and sign the relevant documents. They are responsible for the condition of the equipment as long as they are under their supervision (in their warehouse and delivery van).

For more information, visit the official website: http://buildequip.co.za

About BuildEquip

BuildEquip provides high-quality equipment and tools for hire throughout South Africa. All of their products are affordable. The company works hand in hand with the safety regulations.

