Lee New Hampshire – Profit Tools (http://www.profittools.net) the innovative leader in Intermodal Transportation Solutions, today announced that Brian Widell, President and Owner of Profit Tools, will be presenting at the IANA Intermodal Expo in Long Beach, CA during the “Dialogue Box” on Monday, September 18 at 2:00PM. Brian will provide an overview of how Profit Tools new Intermodal Drayage Optimization Solution will enable trucking companies to unleash the power of artificial intelligence to automatically manage the increasing complexities of intermodal operations, achieve new levels of efficiency, and gain a competitive advantage. Profit Tools will also be exhibiting at IANA Intermodal Expo in booth 502 on September 18 – September 19.

Profit Tools Optimization, powered by AI, automatically plans the best dispatch assignments for efficiency and on-time performance. It is smart enough to evaluate and recommend the optimal plan for hundreds of containers every second and increase truck to dispatcher ratio by 200%.

Optimization provides real-time automated dispatch, optimized planning, and robust impact analysis of operational changes before they are put into effect. Customers can expect a Return on Investment (ROI) in one to four months.

For more information about Profit Tools, visit http://www.ProfitTools.net