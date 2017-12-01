Actor Vaibhav Tatwawaadi made an appearance at Marathi movie ‘What’s up Lagna’ Music launch. Vaibhav tatwawaadi was recently seen in Bajirao Mastani as a Chimagi (Ranveer Singh’s Bro). The actor was looking handsome in Brown Colour outfit designed by Nitesh Singh Chauhan. We love his look specially styled by Prachi Khade with simple and traditional styling. Vaibhav will be soon seen on screen with his upcoming hindi film manikarana with kangana n ankita lokhande. Currently he is busy in promoting his Marathi film what’s up lagn.
Related Posts
Kitaro Presents Magnificent Music and Film Production “Kojiki and the Universe” Tour Comes to Portland on Thursday, Nov. 30 at the First Congregational Church
October 13, 2017
20th Edition of Parampara Series (National Festival of Dance and Music)
September 19, 2016
Ads
Categories
Login
Recent Posts
- United States Ventricular Drainage Sets Market – size and key trends in terms of volume and value 2017 -2022 available in new report
- Global Hyphenated Spectroscopy Market Report 2017
- Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market 2017 Industry Growth, Supply, Forecast
- Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market to Deliver 12.4% CAGR Through 2022
- Decorative Tile Market Is Booming With the Market Share of USD 73,218.6 Million and 4.23% CAGR
Recent Comments