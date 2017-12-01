Market Overview:

Alternative sweeteners is a substitute of sugar and contain low or zero calories when added to food and beverages. They are mainly categorized into artificial sweeteners and natural sweeteners. Their application is increasing in various industries such as bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, snacks, alcoholic beverage, non-alcoholic beverage, and others. Increased consumer awareness regarding obesity, diabetes and other health problems is driving the consumption and usage of alternative sweeteners worldwide.

Alternative sweeteners is a substitute to sugar. Growing health conscious population is driving the growth of the global alternative sweeteners market. Manufacturers expending research and development to come up with various types of sugar substitutes to cater the health conscious consumers.

They are finding increasing applications in everyday personal care products such as mouthwash, toothpaste, and glycerin, which is boosting the growth of the alternative sweeteners market. Growing sales of ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, diet-carbonated soft drinks, and food products such as confectionaries, chewing gum, bakery products, chocolate, and dairy products is further boosting the demand for alternative sweeteners. Moreover, increasing prices of sugar is also driving the growth of the alternative sweeteners market. All these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 3.9% of alternative sweeteners market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

The major players in the Alternative Sweeteners Market,

Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

Ingredion Incorporated (United States)

Cargill Incorporated (U.S.)

DuPont Nutrition & Health (Denmark)

Tate & Lyle plc (U.K.)

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan)

Roquette Freres S.A. (France)

Downstream Analysis:

On the basis of the type, alternative sweeteners are segmented into artificial sweeteners and natural sweeteners. Among them, artificial sweeteners is dominating the market. However, natural sweeteners is the fastest growing segment. Increasing awareness regarding problems related to artificial sweeteners and growing demand for natural products is driving the growth of the natural sweeteners.

Based on the application of alternative sweeteners, the market is segmented into bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, snacks, alcoholic beverage, non-alcoholic beverage, and others. Bakery and confectionery segment is dominating the market. However, dairy and frozen desserts segment is projected to witness substantial growth over the forecasted period.

Regional Analysis:

The global alternative sweeteners market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the global market followed by Europe. Growing health conscious population in the U.K., Germany, and France is driving the growth of the alternative sweeteners in Europe.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global alternative sweeteners market. Growing application of alternative sweeteners in households is likely to surge the growth of the Asia Pacific market. Continuous R&D is boosting the growth of the alternative sweeteners market in rest of the world.

Market Segmentation

Alternative Sweeteners Market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

