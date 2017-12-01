Market Highlights:

Advanced Process Control (APC) is a proven control and optimization technology delivering measurable and sustainable improvements in production yield, coupled with the added value of energy savings. With APC, complex situations can be mathematically described with process parameters or variables and used for automatic and flexible plant operation. It provides process management that can significantly reduce the consumption of energy and raw materials consistently maintain high quality standards and contribute to more flexible production.

Advanced process control (APC) systems are a set of excellent control and optimization products, which are fully integrated into a uniquely powerful collection that meet the requirements of every application, from a small-scale single-unit plant to a large-scale multi-unit facility. It enables the organization to increase the efficiency, productivity, and to reduce the downtime of the industry.

Rising demand for energy efficient production process, safety and security, and demand for a software systems, which can predict the failure at the component level are driving the advanced process control market.

Major Key Players

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Aspen Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.)

General Electric Co. (U.S.)

Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.)

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Siemens AG (Germany)

The Global Advanced Process Control Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The competitive landscape of global advanced process control market is formed by major players of the market. The automated process control has driven many areas like oil & gas, power, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, chemical, and others. North America leads the market for global advanced process control. ABB Group (U.S.) a leader in automation and robotics recently won an order to provide overall process control to SCA’s Ostrand Pulp mill expansion. The aim of the project is to double the production capacity of bleached softwood Kraft pulp. Valmet’s (Finland) APC application has improved combustion for the biomass boiler at West Rock’s Covington mill in Virginia, USA. By optimizing combustion, the mill has been able to maximize and increase the main steam output of the biomass boiler beyond the maximum continuous rating (MCR). Other benefits include more stable and controlled boiler steam output as well as improved operational uniformity across shifts, furnace symmetry, and spray valve control.

The global advanced process control market is segmented on the basis of type, revenue source, application, and region. On the basis of the type the segment is further classified into advanced regulatory control, multivariable predictive control, inferential control, sequential control, and compressor control. On the basis of revenue source the segment is further divided into software and services. APC caters wide area of applications like oil & gas, power, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, chemical, and others.

By Type

Advanced Regulatory Control

Multivariable Model Predictive Control

Inferential Control

Sequential Control

Compressor Control

By Revenue Source

Software

Services

By Application

Oil & gas

Petrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Power

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia pacific

Rest of the world

Intended Audience