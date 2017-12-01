Adenna LLC a distributor of disposable gloves and other protective wear, has recently announced that it is continuing to increase its services to the rapidly-growing healthcare industry. The company stated that these services are especially important to the healthcare industry, as barrier protection is essential to the safety of both providers and patients.

Adenna went on to state that its products for the healthcare industry are manufactured according to the highest standards of quality, in compliance with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, as well as ASTM standards. Adenna also announced that the gloves designed for the healthcare industry are available in a variety of materials, thicknesses, and colors.

Adenna went on to indicate that it continues to expand its efforts to distribute gloves and other forms of barrier protection that are suited for acute care hospitals, physician's offices, clinics, home healthcare, alternate care, long term care, and emergency services. Adenna also mentioned that the disposable gloves it distributes to the healthcare industry are powder free, in accordance with FDA standards for medical gloves. Adenna also stated that it will continue to expand its services for the healthcare industry in the future, as this is a rapidly-growing field in which the demand for barrier protection will only increase in years to come. Adenna said that it would adapt its services to meet the ever-changing needs of the healthcare industry. Adenna also said that it will always put provider and patient safety above all else.

In its concluding remarks, Adenna provided information about its products and services. Adenna indicated that it has been marketing and distributing a variety of hand protection and healthcare products since 1997. The company also pointed out that it utilizes a worldwide distribution network. Regarding its customer service, Adenna stated that it serves the needs of customers across a variety of industries. Adenna shared that such industries include the healthcare, dental, automotive, industrial, laboratory, law enforcement, safety, tattoo, sanitary maintenance, and veterinary care industries.

Contact:

Alex Barnes

Company: Adenna LLC

Address: 201 S. Milliken Ave., Ontario, CA 91761

Phone: (909)510-6999

Email: info@adnna.com

Website: www.adenna.com