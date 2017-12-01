Addiction Summit 2018 aims to bring together leading academic scientists, researchers, and research scholars to exchange and share their experiences and research results about all aspects of Addiction Treatment and Therapy. The scientific program and workshops of Addiction Summit 2018 will focus on current advances in the field of Addiction with the whole concept of this advanced technology is to agenise from the past, analyse the present and implement for the future the latest innovative evolving theories and technologies to surpass the hurdles and make modish frontiers. It provides the premier interdisciplinary forum for researchers, practitioners and educators to present and discuss the most recent innovations, trends, and concerns, practical challenges encountered and the solutions adopted in the field of Addiction Treatment and Therapy. The importance and significance can be gauged by the fact that it has made huge advancements over the course of time and is continuing to influence various sectors.