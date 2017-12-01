“2nd World Conference on STDs, STIs & HIV/AIDS is a leading Conference in Canada, the program will explore new scientific knowledge and provides a platform for professionals and community members to participate in a structured dialogue on the major issues. The main objective will be to share scientific discoveries and clinical care on HIV and STDs, HIV diagnosis and therapy that would comprise various methods to diagnose HIV, HIV drug discovery, viral and bacterial STDs, STIs, like Herpes, HPV etc., strategies for HIV and STDs prevention, bioethics etc. As HIV/AIDS is an alarming concern throughout the world, STDs & HIV/AIDS-2018 will mainly focus on issues like Primary HIV Infection, Transmission and Eradication Issues apart from this,The genetic approaches towards prevention of HIV & STDs, HIV Co-infection, HIV ongoing pharmaceutical design would cover the experimental drugs developed. STDs & HIV/AIDS-2018, lays perfect platform for Medical professionals, physicians, nurse-practitioners, pharmacists, psychologists, behavioral researchers, Health care professionals, social scientists, epidemiologists, social workers, AIDS service organization (ASO) staff, students, Academicians who are working in the field of HIV & STDs medicine.

Join us in Montreal,Canada for the Worlds leading conference event.”