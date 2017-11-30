San Francisco-based private financial group supports the launch and growth of a nationwide environmentally focused logistics and food transportation company.

San Francisco, CA, USA., November 30, 2017 — US Capital Partners Inc. (“US Capital”) has been engaged by Food by Rail Logistics Holdings, Inc. (“Food by Rail”) as its exclusive financial adviser for a $5 million Series-A preferred equity raise for the firm. Food by Rail will use the new financing to fund the launch, growth, and development of the company.

Headquartered in San Francisco, US Capital is a full-service private financial group committed to impact investing. Through its investment bank affiliate, US Capital Global Securities, LLC, the firm provides private placement services and has wide distribution for debt and equity private placements.

Food by Rail intends to provide state-of-the-art refrigerated boxcars for transporting food and beverages primarily by rail with a unique stacking system to use more cube capacity. According to a recent report, on average trains are four times more fuel efficient than trucks. The report goes on to say that moving freight by rail instead of truck lowers greenhouse gas emissions by 75%. Finally, trains reduce highway gridlock and emissions of particulate matter and nitrogen oxides.

Marcus S. Kostolich, Founder, President and CEO of Food by Rail, commented: “We are entering a multi-billion-dollar transportation and logistics market for frozen and refrigerated protein, produce, packaged foods, and beverage as a third-party logistics provider with refrigerated boxcars and origin and destination trucking service in North America. We approached US Capital to raise $5 million pre-revenue funding to launch the company and begin operations starting January 2018. We were extremely pleased with the first-class service, process, and results.”

“We are delighted to be assisting Food by Rail with its financing needs to launch and develop this nationwide environmentally focused business,” said Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO at US Capital. “The opportunity to participate in Food by Rail’s $5 million Series-A financing raise is now open to eligible investors through our digital investment platform at www.uscgs.com, which offers a curated selection of private placement opportunities.”

About Food by Rail:

Formed in May 2017, Food by Rail Logistics Holdings, Inc. is a logistics and transportation company for frozen and refrigerated protein, produce, packaged food, and beverages. The company will be operating as a third-party logistics provider (3PL) of refrigerated boxcars (reefers), operating on railroads nationwide. Food by Rail’s vision is that by using its services, producers, growers, and buyers will benefit from transporting large volumes (up to four truckloads per refrigerated boxcar) of perishable freight, faster, at costs that may be 10% or more below competitive highway transportation, with a lower carbon footprint, over greater distances. Food by Rail plans to begin operations in January 2018.

About US Capital Partners Inc:

Since 1998, US Capital Partners Inc. has been committed to providing small and lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors. The firm manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and M&A services. Operating with its registered broker dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities, LLC, the firm acts as a licensed placement agent, and collaborates closely with its peers in professional banking and investment advisory.

