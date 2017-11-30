Kamal R Khan, who has been into controversy every now and then for his derogatory remarks, is once again the talk of the town. The self-proclaimed film critic not only revealed the climax of Secret superstar on the micro-blogging site but also went on to personally target Aamir khan on Twitter. As a result of his act, Twitter suspended the official account thereby leading to humiliating comments from his followers as well as other users. Well known social media expert Subin John, owner of smdude.com, jibed at the entire controversy following the account suspension.

Subin says, “I don’t understand what made Twitter wait for so long before suspending his account permanently. He has been breaking the policies of Twitter since long and this time he actually crossed the limits. Every user mandatorily needs to maintain his/her twitter account under the mentioned policies.”

Compelled by his habit of going against the ethics, KRK once again crossed the level of disgust as he openly threatened to commit suicide on the social media platform if the twitter does not restores his account within a span of 15 days. The widely circulated press release says, “I request @TwitterIndia and staff Ms. Mahima Kaul, Viral Jani and Mr. Taranjeet Singhto restore my account within 15 days. 1st they did charge me millions of rupees and then suddenly suspended my account. So am depressed because they have cheated me. If they won’t restore my account I will commit suicide and all these people will be responsible for my death.”

The whole issue was initiated after Kamal Khan revealed the climax of Secret Superstar. Things worsened when he openly criticized the movie by calling it a “deadly slow 2.5 hours torture (sic)” followed by a personal attack on Mr. Perfectionist. In a follow-up tweet, he disgraced Aamir saying, “if u r not a good father or ur father was not a good father whom u never respected then don’t say dat we don’t love children.”

It was only later that Aamir filed a complaint in reference to the remark which led to the suspension of Kamal’s Twitter account.

Adding to his opinion, Subin John, highly criticised the action saying, “revealing the climax of a commercial movie on a social media platform is extremely unethical. I completely condemn such unprofessional behaviour. Moreover, threatening to commit suicide on Twitter, a platform where almost 5 million people follow him, is majorly of unprofessional and nonsensical.”