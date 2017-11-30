Las Vegas, Nevada – November 30, 2017

The company Mods4cars now offers a retrofit SmartTOP retractable hard top control for the McLaren 650S Spider. The roof module is retrofitted to the car and with clever additional functions, improves the everyday use of the cabriolet.

The comfort module allows the One-Touch operation of the retractable hard top. The interior button no longer has to be held down during the entire movement of the top. “A short tap on the interior button is enough and the top movement continues automatically,” explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow. “Thereby, our customers have both hands on the steering wheel faster,” Sven Tornow continues.

Furthermore the fully automatic operation of the retractable hard top from a distance via the original vehicle key is made possible. Pressing a key combination on the remote control starts the top movement. Thus, the top can already be opened while the driver is moving towards the vehicle. Respectively, it is also possible to remotely close the top, should it suddenly start to rain, for example. A change to the vehicle key is not required.

Like any SmartTOP, the comfort module for the McLaren 650S Spider also offers other useful additional functions. For one, the windows can be opened and closed via the remote control. In addition, One-Touch operation of the wind deflector is possible. If desired, the operating direction of the top button can be inverted. The current top movement will not be interrupted by starting or stopping the engine. The module allows for deactivation at any time.

All functions of the SmartTOP module can be programmed according to personal preferences. A USB port attached to the SmartTOP module allows for connection to a PC / Mac. This allows the SmartTOP module to be conveniently configured. It also makes the installation of firmware updates possible, which Mods4cars provides free of charge.

The included plug-and-play cable set, with OEM plugs, ensures for an easy installation. By simply plugging together the connection between SmartTOP and vehicle electronics is established. No cables need to be cut, therefore a traceless dismantling is possible at any time.

The comfort control for the McLaren 650S Spider is available for 339,00 Euro + tax.

Mods4cars offers SmartTOP comfort modules for the following vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo.

