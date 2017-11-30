Saudi Arabia PVC Pipe and Fittings by Type of Pipes (Chlorinated PVC Pipe, Regular PVC Pipe, Plasticized PVC Pipe and Fittings), by Application (Water Supply, Sewerage, Plumbing, Chemical & Oil and Others) and by Market Structure (Organized and Unorganized market) – Market Outlook to 2022″ provides a comprehensive analysis of PVC pipe and fitting market in Saudi Arabia. The report covers Saudi Arabia PVC pipes and fittings market size, market segmentations by type of PVC pipes (Chlorinated PVC Pipe, Regular PVC Pipe, Plasticized PVC Pipe and Fittings), by application (Water Supply, Sewerage, Plumbing, Chemical & Oil and Others), by market structure (organized and unorganized market). The report also covers market in different aspects such as decision making parameters to choose a manufacturer, trends and developments, issues and challenges, Porter’s Five Force analysis, regulatory scenario, market share of major PVC pipe and fittings manufacturers, recent industry activities and opportunities, company profiles of major PVC pipe manufacturers (Saudi Plastic Products Co. Ltd, Saudi Basic Industries Cooperation, Arabian Plastic Compounds Co. Ltd., Neroplast, ALRajhi Industrial Group, Al Watania Plastics, Intergulf-Empol) in PVC pipe and fittings market. The report provides detailed overview on future outlook & projections with analyst recommendations for the industry.

Industry Overview

Despite the current global economic slowdown due to fall in oil & gas prices, Saudi Arabia has emerged as one of the most attractive investment destination in the Middle East’s PVC pipes and fittings industries. The per capita consumption of plastics in the kingdom has reached the level of the industrialized capitals of the world. The market has recorded surge in overall revenues from USD ~ million during 2012 to USD ~ million in 2017 at a CAGR of ~% during 2012-2017. The production capacity for PVC pipes and fittings have grown at a modest CAGR of ~% during the period 2012-2017. The major growth drivers for this market are easy installation, low maintenance cost, focus towards construction and infrastructural developments, high demand from oil & gas industry and active participation of government in infrastructure spending.

Market Segmentation of Saudi Arabia PVC Pipes and Fittings

Type of Pipes: PVC pipes and fittings industry in Saudi Arabia mainly includes rigid PVC, flexible PVC and chlorinated PVC pipes and fittings. In terms of revenue, Saudi Arabia PVC pipe and fittings market is dominated by rigid PVC which accounted for a share of ~% (USD ~ million) of the overall market revenue during 2017. Rigid PVC was followed by flexible PVC which accounted for a share of ~% (USD ~ million) during 2017. Rigid PVC pipes mainly find application in construction sector, whereas flexible PVC pipes cater to plumbing and building sectors. Chlorinated polyvinyl chloride pipes and fittings (CPVC) accounted for the rest ~% (USD ~ million) of the total revenue during 2017.

By Applications: Saudi Arabia is an oil & gas dependent economy and it has been witnessed that use of PVC pipe is majorly propelled in this sector. In terms of revenue, oil & gas segment dominated the market which accounted for a share of ~% (USD ~ million) during 2017. Water supply followed oil & gas segment during 2017 as the Saudi Arabia has disproportionate availability of water across various regions. The ease of installment and no possibility of rust resulted in increasing use of PVC pipes for water supply. Water supply was followed by sewerage sector which accounted for share of ~% (USD ~ million) in the overall market during 2017. Plumbing sector followed sewerage sector in terms of application in the PVC pipe market which accounted for share of ~% (USD ~ million) of the total market revenue. Chemical & oil accounted for least percentage contribution to the overall market during 2017.

By Market Structure: In terms of revenue, PVC pipes and fittings market in Saudi Arabia is dominated by organized players which accounted for ~% (USD ~ million) of the overall revenue during 2017. The competition in the industry is primarily confined between a few players in the organized space which has resulted in domination of organized market in Saudi Arabia. Unorganized market accounted for ~% (USD ~ million) of the overall revenue during 2017.

Competitive Scenario in Saudi Arabia PVC Pipe and Fittings Market

The PVC pipe and fittings industry in the kingdom has been dominated by few major players in the market which have accounted for major market share during 2017. It was witnessed that PVC pipes and fittings market was dominated by domestic manufacturers with minor imports. The competition in the local market has been intense due to the availability of major companies producing almost the same product in terms of quality. Saudi Arabia PVC pipe and fitting market is dominated by seven major players including Saudi Plastic Products Co. Ltd, Saudi Basic Industries Cooperation, Arabian Plastic Compounds Co. Ltd., Neroplast, ALRajhi Industrial Group, Al Watania Plastics, Intergulf-Empol.

Saudi Plastic Products Co. Ltd (SAPPCO) was founded in 1972 and is the leading manufacturer of uPVC pipes, cPVC pipe, well mate (casing/screen) and fabricated fittings for water, drainage, electrical and telecommunication networks. The company has accounted a share of ~% of the total revenue in the overall market during 2017. Saudi Basic Industries Cooperation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Riyadh, KSA. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation manufactures, and distributes chemical, plastic, agri-nutrient, and metal products worldwide. The company has accounted for share of ~% in the overall market during 2017. Arabian Plastic Compounds was founded in 1991 and it is one of the largest manufacturers of PVC pipes in Middle East. The Company’s line of business includes the wholesale distribution of plastics materials. In terms of revenue, Arabian Plastic Compounds accounted for ~% share to the overall market during 2017. Neroplast was established in 1968 by Sheikh Sahl Kabban and the company manufactures plastic pipes and fittings to international standards for pressure and non-pressure applications. It was observed that Neroplast accounted for ~% of the overall revenue share during 2017. Other major players in the industry were ALRajhi Industrial Group, Al Watania Plastics, and Intergulf-Empol.

Future Potential of Saudi Arabia PVC Pipe and Fittings Market

The revenue from the Saudi Arabia PVC pipes and fittings industry is projected to register modest growth over the period 2018-2022. It is projected to grow by CAGR of ~% over the period 2017-2022 and is expected to reach USD ~ million in 2022 as compared to USD ~ million in 2017. The increasing focus towards construction and infrastructural developments in Saudi Arabia will result in an augmented demand for PVC pipes, majorly in the western and eastern regions of the kingdom in upcoming years. Additionally, the government of Saudi Arabia has initiated setting up of industrial parks and clusters for plastic conversion which is anticipated to benefit the overall PVC pipe market in Saudi Arabia.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

• Saudi Arabia PVC Pipe Market Research Report

• Saudi Arabia PVC Pipes and Fittings Market Size

• Saudi Arabia PVC Pipe demand in 2017

• Competition Saudi Arabia PVC Pipe Industry

• Market Share of Major Players in Saudi Arabia PVC Pipe

• Future Outlook for Saudi Arabia PVC Pipe and Fittings

• Production Volume Saudi Arabia PVC pipe industry

• Saudi Plastic Products market share Saudi Arabia PVC pipe Industry

• Saudi Basic Industries Cooperation sale PVC pipe in Saudi Arabia

• Performance Pipe demand Saudi Arabia PVC pipe

• Saudi Arabia PVC Pipe future growth expected

• CPVC pipe and fitting industry Saudi Arabia

• RPVC pipes and fittings market research report

For more information on the market research report please refer to the below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/manufacturing-and-construction/machinery-and-parts/saudi-arabia-pvc-pipe-market/142281-97.html

Related Reports by Ken Research

https://www.kenresearch.com/manufacturing-and-construction/machinery-and-parts/us-pvc-pipe-fitting-market/142279-97.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/manufacturing-and-construction/machinery-and-parts/india-pvc-pipes-fittings-market-research-report/561-97.html

Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

www.kenresearch.com