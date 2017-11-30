Melanocyte cells generate melanin, a pigment that is particularly present in the skin, hair and eyes, through a process called melanogenesis. Hyperpigmentation is a skin disorder caused due to an increase in melanin production leading to dark blotches on the skin especially in the face and also in various parts of the body. This negatively impacts the individual’s appearance, hindering free and confident social interactions. Here is information that will help you understand how to treat hyperpigmentation.

Causes of hyperpigmentation – When the skin produces excessive melanin, it leads to hyperpigmentation, and it is an indication of an underlying medical condition. When the skin is exposed to direct ultraviolet (UV) rays of the sun, it triggers hyperpigmentation darkening already affected areas. Side-effects of medications like antibiotics, chemotherapy drugs, and antimalarial drugs can also lead to this skin disorder. Hyperpigmentation can also result from botched skin treatments.

Treatment for melasma – Melasma is an example of hyperpigmentation and it is also known as chloasma. Pregnancy disrupts hormone levels, which in turn leads to overproduction of melanin. Melasma is a widespread problem among pregnant women and it is even referred to a as the “mask of pregnancy”. Typically after delivery, melasma subsides on its own, and if it does not, it is necessary to consult a dermatologist to avail the best treatment for melasma. Hydroquinone is the commonly prescribed topical medication which is available in cream, lotion, and gel formulations. Azelaic and kojic acid and vitamin c are also used to bring down the impact of skin pigmentation.

Treatment for hyperpigmentation – Some of the extensive range of treatment options available for managing hyperpigmentation are:

# 1 Topical applications –Topical applications containing alpha-hydroxy acids and retinoid exfoliates and revitalizes the skin which in turn controls hyperpigmentation.

# 2 Ablative treatments – Ablative treatments like micro-dermabrasion or chemical peel can eliminate the cells that produce excess pigmentation resulting in generating fresh and healthy skin layer. Phenol peel is one such chemical peel that can be used for treating damaged skin layer in to acquire the desired looks.

# 3 Laser treatments – Q-switched Laser technology and IPL Photo facial is one among the best treatment for hyperpigmentation. High intensity laser beams produce sufficient heat to tackle dark pigmented cells and obtain long-lasting results. It is important to choose an experienced dermatologist to perform laser treatments, as improper administration can complicate hyperpigmentation condition.

Melasma and hyperpigmentation can be causes for loss of confidence in interactions. It is important to seek medical intervention as early as possible and avail the best treatment for best results. The services of a qualified and experienced dermatologist will certainly help recipients to receive the best treatment. Depending on the extent and intensity of the pigmentation, suitable treatment options are necessary. A successful dermatologist with specialised knowledge of the condition and treatment will be better equipped to prescribe treatment for quick results. Opt for a dermatologist who is acclaimed and acknowledged in the fraternity.

About the Author:

Dr. Rinky Kapoor, is an internationally renowned cosmetic dermatologist in India and the co-founder of The Esthetic Clinics. She owns a chain of world class centers for plastic surgery, cosmetic surgery and skin, hair care. She offers the complete array of treatments for any abnormality affecting the face and skin.