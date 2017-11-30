With the MAGCELL® ARTHRO movement of electrically charged particles increases the concentration of ferromagnetic elements in the blood, producing a significant increase in the partial pressure of oxygen (PO2) in the treated area.

Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, United Kingdom., November 30, 2017 — Electrotherapy without electrodes is a transmission medium for electric fields inducing a current intensity of up to 10 mA/cm2 in the conductive tissue. This causes an increase of up to 30% of the peripheral blood flow that can be detected immediately and prevents complications caused by a reduced arterial blood risk.

The MAGCELL® ARTHRO is used in regeneration of areas of the locomotor system (bone fractures, trauma, contusions, sprains, vertebral injuries, tendinopathies, ligamentous strains, muscular metabolism abnormalities, pain) and postoperatively.”

MAGCELL® ARTHRO significantly improves general symptoms (WOMAC total score) and individual scores for pain, stiffness and daily activity in osteoarthritis (ARC criteria II and III). The therapy can be applied several times daily as a complementary treatment without side effects and may thus help to reduce intake of pain medication

– Very easy one-button operation

– Battery-driven

– Optical and acoustic function control

– Automatic switch-off at the end of the therapy period

Therapy Information

Through a patent-registered, innovative procedure, MAGCELL® ARTHRO is able to create exceptionally strong pulsating magnetic fields of up to 100 mT (1000 gauss) with selective frequency ranges despite its small size. Time-variable magnetic fields can function as transfer media for electric fields. Providing that – like MAGCELL® ARTHRO – the field force is sufficiently high, electro-magnetic fields can be induced in the tissue beyond the internationally recognised threshold for biological effectiveness. Through the possibility of direct application and the resulting close distance of the magnetic field to the application area, MAGCELL® ARTHRO also ensures minimum loss of magnetic field strength, transporting it deep into the tissue layers (electrode-free electrotherapy). Its battery operation and thus constant readiness enables the execution of a therapy programme through repeated short treatments in contrast to treatments previously only offered in doctor’s surgeries.

MAGCELL® ARTHRO is ideal for painful hip, knee and jaw joint arthritis, Hallux rigidus and valgus and a range of other arthritic conditions. Clinical studies on the complementary use of MAGCELL® ARTHRO for acute knee arthritis (1,2) have shown that amongst others, the following clinical effects can be achieved:

– Significant relief from inflammation pain

– Improvement in joint movement

– Reduction of knee joint circumference

– Significant reduction of WOMAC index

In a randomised controlled study on the effect of MAGCELL® ARTHRO for knee arthritis with osteoarthritis level 2.8±0.8 (American College of Rheumatology criteria) at the primary clinical end point (WOMAC total score) median increase of 0.7 P (non-significant) was recorded in the placebo group between T0 and T1 (18 days), yet in the MAGCELL®-group a significant local decrease of 21.8 P. During the study no undesirable incidents or side effects occurred related to therapy.



Magnetic field therapy is available in a range of types and appearances. Various forms of therapy do not have sufficient scientific proof of their effectiveness. The MAGCELL® ARTHRO medical product cannot be compared with ‘pulsating signal therapy (PST)’, ‘MultiBioSignal Therapy (MBST)’, ‘Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Therapy’, ‘TENS’ or other transmission forms such as magnetic field mats or coils.

MAGCELL® ARTHRO works with therapy parameters investigated in empirical and clinical research. There are no known side effects or intolerance associated with the use of MAGCELL® ARTHRO. Based on a large amount of patient feedback, regular therapy may enable reductions in the dosage of medication, such as non-steroidal anti-rheumatic agents.

1 Hitrov N, Portnov V (2008): MAGCELL® ARTHRO in der Behandlung von Arthrose im Kniegelenk. Die Naturheilkunde 3:25-27.

2 Wuschech H, et al. (2009): Effekte von PEMF bei Patienten mit Arthrose: Ergebnisse einer prospektiven, randomisierten, plazebokontrollierten, doppel-blinden Studie. Publication in progress.

About PhysioPod UK Limited and Physio Equipment:

Company incorporation of PhysioPod® UK Ltd took place in July 2006, when the company was set up to exclusively supply DEEP OSCILLATION®, an unknown treatment modality in the UK and the Republic of Ireland. In 2011, the PhysioPod® company name was trademarked, due to its recognition within healthcare and in 2012DEEP OSCILLATION® into many NHS Lymphoedema services, to private practitioners and to patients self-managing Lymphoedema and Lipoedema symptoms at home and abroad with the personal unit.

In 2016, they were delighted to receive the ‘Global Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Award for Healthcare Innovation’ with DEEP OSCILLATION® therapy, which is just one of the high quality, cutting-edge products available from manufacturers PHYSIOMED Elektromedizin AG, who hold a very strong position in Germany and export their products to 83 countries worldwide.

Julie Soroczyn heads up the company as Managing Director, with a wide and varied background including retail management, hospitality and an instructor of dance and aerobics. As a natural progression, Julie qualified in complementary therapies and sports & remedial massage and was introduced to DEEP OSCILLATION® by a sports lecturer in 2006. Mary Fickling has experience in both retail and office management and finance, both within the TV/Film industry sector and the motor trade. Together with Mary’s skills in life coaching, a uniquely entwined and solid business union was built based upon trust and driven by a passion to supply high quality, clinically proven, healthcare products. Their dynamic partnership is relied upon by many practitioners and patients, whom appreciate their efficient and timely responses to all enquiries with their open, helpful and friendly manner.

Mary and Julie are recommended suppliers of The Acupuncture Association of Chartered Physiotherapists (AACP) and Corporate members of MLDuk and Sponsors of The National Lymphoedema Framework Ireland.

