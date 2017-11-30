The goal of most of the applications is to earn money to their owners. And if you are doing mobile commerce, you are interested in the matter of efficient and safe payment gateway integrations. Fortunately, we can cover this issue for you!

How to integrate payment gateway in Android and iOS applications

First, you need to decide what type of purchases are involved. If we are talking about in-app purchases, the problem of payment processing can be solved rather simply: AppStore and Google Play services come to the aid. However, in addition to digital goods, there are physical products or subscription offers, and they should be discussed in more detail.

