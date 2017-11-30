Ontario, Toronto, Canada; 30, November 2017: Many often, we need to remove our old tattoos to give way to a new ones or for other reasons. However, one should opt for safe and reliable tattoo removal procedure that can remove every single color ink particle from the skin. In Canada, Signature MediSpa is one of the premium skin care and beauty treatment providers to offer the Picosure Laser Treatment, which can efficiently remove every single embedded ink particle from the skin.

According to the spokesperson of the Toronto based MediSpa, this new technology is far more efficient than the nanosecond laser that often fails to remove different color ink particles, including yellow, blue, green, purple and orange. At the same time, the PicoSure laser is less inflammatory and offers a rejuvenating effect after each session. The spokesperson maintains that the Medispa Toronto can remove most types of tattoos and the ink particles in four to six sessions of this laser treatment. On the contrary, other laser tattoo removal treatments may require 10-12 sessions before the results start showing up.

Signature MediSpa specializes in various skin rejuvenation therapies besides this latest tattoo removal technique. The spokesperson talks about the Ultherapy, which is a non-surgical skin lifting laser treatment that works wonders to lift and tighten the skin. This therapy is based on implementing concentrated ultrasound to lift the skin around neck, chin, brow and other body parts. This non-invasive skin tightening treatment has already been authenticated by the Canada Health on the basis of several positive studies.

The beauty treatment center in Toronto believes in offering comfortable and non-invasive solutions to their clients. All skincare and beauty treatments are reliable and offered by qualified and expert therapists. Besides, they also offer free skin care and beauty tips to every individual who subscribes to the newsletter on their website. To know more about the advanced tattoo removal, skin rejuvenation and beauty treatments they offer, one can visit their website https://signaturemedispa.com.

