Delhi, 22-Nov-17 – Be it a business meeting or attending a formal or informal occasion, hiring luxury cars with professional chauffeurs is the best way to make the right impression. And with KTC, a company that has its roots in the pre-independence era and a fleet of top luxury cars, you can rest assured that you’ll surely enjoy a convenient and hassle-free experience.

Karachi Taxi Company, popularly known as KTC, is one of the leading luxury car hire service providers in India. With several years of experience in the industry, the company has developed a long-lasting relationship with its customers and regularly introduces innovative features and services to offer par excellence service. The company believes that it is very important for them to keep up with the increasing demands of the consumers to maintain a competitive edge in the industry.

“We are one of the few rental service providers in India who are in existence even before India won its independence. The family-owned company has grown by leaps and bounds over the years and has a rich legacy of three different generations of our founder Mr. Deshraj Singh’s family. Our focus on nurturing relationships with our customers and providing them the best possible service has made us a leading chauffeur driven luxury car hire service provider in India.” says a spokesperson from KTC.

Apart from luxury car hire, KTC also offers a host of other services like Self-Drive Cars, Wedding Car Rental, Vintage Car Rentals, Concierge Services, and much more at very affordable prices. Combined with professional services from a team that is well-versed in the industry, customers are sure to experience world-class services.

The spokesperson continues, “We believe that we are only as good as our service quality is. Moreover, with changing times, we have upgraded ourselves and our services at every possible opportunity to connect with our customers better and provide them the best of services. Be it hiring a luxury car like Rolls Royce or transport services for VIP delegations, KTC is a simple and affordable solution.”

Apart from India, KTC is also a popular car rental service provider in many other places like Dubai, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan. People searching for chauffeur driven luxury car hire in India can get in touch with KTC or visit their website for more details about their services and available fleet.