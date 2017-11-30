In response to the latest wave of healthcare prosecutions, healthcare fraud defense law firm Oberheiden & McMurrey announced today to accept clients accused of federal fraud in Phoenix, Mesa, Tucson, Chandler, Glendale, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe, Surprise, Peoria, and throughout Arizona.

“Healthcare fraud investigations are serious. The one thing to remember is: there is no time to experiment. You will not get a second chance and any mistake in your defense can mean the loss of your license and your livelihood. Without establishing a permanent practice in Arizona, our Firm offers physicians and healthcare business owners caught in the latest prosecution wave our experience. Combined, our attorneys have handled more than a 1,000 federal healthcare cases as former prosecutors and defense counsel. We can navigate clients through this difficult time and help find effective defense strategies,” envisions Dr. Nick Oberheiden, founding partner of the Firm.

“I think it is fair to call Oberheiden & McMurrey an experienced healthcare fraud defense firm. That’s what we do. Myself included, many of our attorneys offer clients the specific combination of trial and healthcare law experience that is so rare to find. Many of us come from prestigious positions within the Department of Justice and have spent years investigating and prosecuting healthcare fraud. Needless to say, this background benefits our clients. We know the protocols and we will work with our clients to find appropriate responses to unjust charges,” announces trial attorney Bill McMurrey.

Oberheiden & McMurrey represents clients accused of Medicare Fraud, Tricare Fraud, compound pharmacy fraud, Anti-Kickback charges, and similar offenses. Former federal healthcare fraud prosecutors and experienced federal defense attorneys defend healthcare clients against investigations led by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Office of Inspector General (OIG), and other federal agencies. All clients are represented by senior attorneys.

