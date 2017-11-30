According to a new report Global Video Encoders Market, published by KBV research, the Global Video Encoders Market size is expected to reach $2.1 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific market holds the largest market share in Global Video Encoder in Retail Surveillance Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 8.4 % during the forecast period.
The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.4% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Video Encoder in Transportation Surveillance Market. Additionally, The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.7% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Video Encoder in Commercial Surveillance Market.
The Standalone market holds the largest market share in Global Video Encoder Market by Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Rack-Mounted market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.4% during (2017 – 2023).
The 1 Channel market holds the largest market share in Global Video Encoder Market by Number of Channel in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 4.1 % during the forecast period. The 4 Channel market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.8% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, the 16 Channel market would garner market size of $138.3 million by 2023.
Full Report: http://kbvresearch.com/video-encoders-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Video Encoders Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Harmonic Inc., Telairity, Inc., Delta Digital Video, Axis Communications AB, Haivision Systems Inc., Dahua Technology Co., Ltd., Arris International Plc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Robert Bosch (Bosch Security Systems GmbH), and Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd.
Global Video Encoders Market Size Segmentation
By Application
Surveillance
Retail
Transportation
Commercial
Military & Defense
Institutional
Other
Broadcast
Contribution Encoders
Distribution Encoders
By Type
Rack-Mounted
Standalone
By Number of Channel
1 Channel
2 Channel
4 Channel
8 Channel
16 Channel
More Than 16 Channel
By Geography
North America Video Encoders Market
US Video Encoders Market
Canada Video Encoders Market
Mexico Video Encoders Market
Rest of North America Video Encoders Market
Europe Video Encoders Market
Germany Video Encoders Market
UK Video Encoders Market
France Video Encoders Market
Russia Video Encoders Market
Spain Video Encoders Market
Italy Video Encoders Market
Rest of Europe Video Encoders Market
Asia Pacific Video Encoders Market
China Video Encoders Market
Japan Video Encoders Market
India Video Encoders Market
South Korea Video Encoders Market
Singapore Video Encoders Market
Malaysia Video Encoders Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Video Encoders Market
LAMEA Video Encoders Market
Brazil Video Encoders Market
Argentina Video Encoders Market
UAE Video Encoders Market
Saudi Arabia Video Encoders Market
South Africa Video Encoders Market
Nigeria Video Encoders Market
Rest of LAMEA Video Encoders Market
Companies Profiled
Harmonic Inc.
Telairity, Inc.
Delta Digital Video
Axis Communications AB
Haivision Systems Inc.
Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.
Arris International Plc.
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Robert Bosch (Bosch Security Systems GmbH)
Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd.
