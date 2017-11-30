The global fall protection equipment market is likely to grow at a steady pace owing to a range of factors, with increasing regulatory watch among the most prominent features. Fall protection equipment is likely to grow at a steady CAGR of nearly 9% through 2020 on account of increasing emphasis on occupational safety. These factors are likely to provide an impetus to the global fall protection market during the forecast period. A new research study titled “Fall Protection Equipment Market in Rescue – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2020” offers valuable advice and guidance on the key factors shaping the global demand for fall protection equipment during the forecast period.

According to the report, steady growth in the construction and electricity transmission sector is likely to create demand for fall protection equipment. The overall macroeconomic growth is also leading to increasing emphasis on infrastructure development, which is again likely to fuel demand for fall protection equipment during the forecast period. Many economies in Asia Pacific are growing at a quick pace, which has hastened the development of mega projects. Fall protection equipment has become a standard in many of these mega projects, which has created opportunities for key players in the region. In addition to this, increase in the fleet size of fire brigade has also led to an increase in demand for fall protection equipment. However, quality issues continue to be a challenge for players in this market.

To offer readers detailed insights into the fall protection equipment market, the report has segmented the global market into body belts, chest harness, safety net, full body harness, and others. By geography, the key markets include North America, Africa, Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The report offers market analysis and insights on the fall protection equipment market in these key regions. The report projects full-body harnesses to remain sought-after by end-users globally. This segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of 9.60% during the forecast period. By region, North America and Europe are among the prominent regions for fall protection equipment owing to stringent regulations on occupational safety in these regions. North America is likely to emerge as the leading market for fall protection equipment during the forecast period.

Leading players profiled in the report include Rock Fall Ltd., 3M Co., Avon Rubber p.l.c., Uvex Safety Group, Cofra Holdings AG, Honeywell Safety Products, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Oftenrich Holdings Limited, and Ansell Ltd.

