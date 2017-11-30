Federal healthcare fraud defense law firm Oberheiden & McMurrey, LLP announced today to accept clients accused of healthcare fraud in Louisville and throughout Western Kentucky.

Medical providers and business owners in Louisville must remain vigilant. The government has dramatically increased its enforcement actions accusing physicians, healthcare marketers, and business owners of severe healthcare fraud in form of violations of the Anti-Kickback Statute, Medicare Fraud, Tricare Fraud, and other federal offenses.

“If you are accused of healthcare fraud, you must realize that you don’t have the time to experiment. You have one shot. Any mistake in your defense can mean losing your livelihood, your license, and possibly your freedom. Our team of former Department of Justice healthcare prosecutors and experienced defense attorneys offer Kentucky residents reliable experience and insights gained in hundreds of federal healthcare fraud cases,” explains Lynette Byrd, a former federal healthcare fraud prosecutor.

Bill McMurrey, a former high-ranking federal prosecutor, identifies the key defense tools: “Our attorneys know how the government works. Many of us previously served as prosecutors and we understand the specific protocols in healthcare cases. A strong defense begins with a strong defense team. You must signal to the government that you and your lawyers are trial-ready. That means you must be prepared to demonstrate your track record of healthcare fraud criminal trials. You may not have to go to trial, but if you don’t have the specific healthcare trial background, negotiations with the government may be tough because the fear of going to trial disappears.”

The Oberheiden & McMurrey team is composed of former Department of Justice Trial Attorneys Bill McMurrey and Glenn Harrison, who also held various other positions within the healthcare fraud enforcement sections at the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Among others, Mr. McMurrey served as chief federal prosecutor for healthcare fraud in the Northern District of Texas, and Mr. Harrison was a Special Assistant United States Attorney assigned to civil and criminal healthcare fraud. Attorney Lynette Byrd is a former Assistant United States Attorney previously tasked with healthcare fraud enforcement at the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Dr. Nick Oberheiden, managing partner of the firm, assists clients of healthcare fraud throughout the United States by offering effective defense strategies.

Areas Surrounding Louisville That We Serve

The Firm serves clients involved in federal cases throughout Kentucky including, but not limited to the cities of Louisville, Shively, Saint Matthews, Newburg, Lyndon, Okolona, Highview, Jeffersontown, Fern Creek, Valley Station, Shelbyville, Radcliff, and Bardstown.

