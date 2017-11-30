Aircraft Engine Data Monitoring (EDM) 830 is the latest in the series of EDM’s manufactured by World leader in aircraft cockpit display systems and technologies. The Engine Data Management 830 system is perhaps the most advanced and accurate data acquisition and display system for piston engine machines on the market. Read on to know the features and specifications of the EDM 830 Aircraft Engine Data Monitoring System by J.P. Instruments.

With a TSO quality certification, the J.P. Instrument’s EDM 830 is a flight engineer, an aircraft maintenance manager and a flight data backup instrument all rolled into one single sleek and versatile unit. For the price that J.P. Instruments is asking for the EDM 830, there really is nothing that is even remotely close with matching features and specifications.

From the moment you take off and until you switch off the engines, the Aircraft Engine Data Monitoring (EDM) 830 is always there – working diligently and constantly monitoring your aircraft engine so you as the pilot can concentrate on just flying the plane. The EDM 830 monitors your engine parameters no less than 180 times a minute and will warn you instantly if any parameter exceeds the pre-programmed limit. And mind you as the pilot, you are free to programme the limits as you see fit.

Features and Specifications of the JPI 830 Aircraft Engine Data Monitoring System:

1. Four-inch diagonal LCD screen with multiple mounting orientations.

2. JPI is designed the EDM series to mount in a standard 3 and 1/8-inch hole but with the ability for the end-user to display the screen in any one of four different layouts

3. 3. Easy upgrade – EDM 830 is designed to make it easy to upgrade from the older 700 and 800 series – simply unplug the older 700-800 series and plug in the new EDM 830!

4. No change of probes when upgrading from previous 700-800 series EDM.

5. Ability to add additional engine monitoring features at any time. The new EDM is your basic EDT and CHT monitor and comes in four six and even up to nine-cylinder packages.

6. You can now add additional engine monitoring features such as RPM oil temp or outside air temp could be added at any time.

7. The em1 11 EGT clamp type probe and the 5050T CHT threaded bayonet type probe are included in the box and allow the pilot to see EGT on the left scale in blue and CHT on the right scale in white.

8. EGT and CHT colours will change to a yellow or red if temperatures begin to exceed pre-set conditions.

9. You can now swap your single factory CHT Probes for the new m113 18-millimetre spark plug gasket probe at no extra charge.

10. The all new Aircraft Engine Data Monitoring series 830 will also provide you fuel used time and fuel remaining gallons per hour as well as GPS destination when connected to a GPS source and can be displayed in gallons.

11. The outside air temperature can be displayed both in Fahrenheit and Celsius with fuel flow rpm map and OAT the Electronic Data Management Systems can calculate percent horsepower as well temperature and oil pressure are shown in a bar graph format both units are simple to use and will automatically cycle or you can press the white step button to manually cycle each engine.

12. A black lean pine button is included that will allow you to select and obtain lean or rich of peak.

13. There is also a Keyspan USB port for updates and to obtain engine analysis data.

For more information, please visit the JPI website page here: https://www.jpinstruments.com/shop/edm-8301/