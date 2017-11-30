Oberheiden & McMurrey, LLP is a team of federal criminal defense attorneys that focuses its practice on defending physicians and business owners against healthcare fraud charges. The Firm announced today to strengthen its practice in Detroit and East Michigan.

Detroit is one of only a few cities nationwide that are under a special healthcare fraud monitoring and enforcement program. Healthcare prosecutions in Detroit and Eastern Michigan are more common than elsewhere and the federal government has established special prosecutors to investigate and prosecute violations of the Anti-Kickback Statute, Medicare Fraud, and other forms of healthcare fraud throughout Eastern Michigan.

“Detroit remains a center of healthcare fraud prosecutions. Physicians and healthcare business owners in Detroit are more likely to be targeted than in most parts of the country. If you are accused of healthcare fraud, and you live in the cities and surrounding areas of Detroit, Ann Arbor, Bay City, Flint, Port Huron or anywhere else in East Michigan, you now have an entire team of experienced defense counsel by your side to navigate you through the process and to fight the charges,” says attorney Dr. Nick Oberheiden.

“We have experienced a significant increase in demand from clients in Detroit and Eastern Michigan and we sure had some memorable battles in federal court rooms in Detroit thus far. As a firm, we have made the decision to strengthen our commitment to the medical community in East Michigan. In particular, we offer our experience and track record with respect to federal criminal healthcare fraud trials. After all, we are a healthcare trial firm and clients in Detroit can count on us,” explains Bill McMurrey, a former Department of Justice Trial Attorney.

Dr. Nick Oberheiden is a healthcare fraud defense attorney with significant experience in the areas of government investigations and federal criminal defense work. Dr. Oberheiden has represented clients throughout the United States, including Detroit, in complex healthcare proceedings. Bill McMurrey, Lynette Byrd, and Glenn Harrison are former Department of Justice prosecutors with specific experience in the areas of federal trials and healthcare law.

About Oberheiden & McMurrey, LLP

Oberheiden & McMurrey is a healthcare fraud defense law firm with corporate headquarters in Dallas, Texas.

Several of our attorneys are licensed to practice and actively represent clients before federal courts in East Michigan. The team consists of numerous former state and federal prosecutors with distinct backgrounds in the areas of healthcare law and federal criminal trials.

Additional Information

For more information about the Firm and its attorneys, please visit www.federal-lawyer.com or call 313-214-2977.

This press release was prepared for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice and does not create an attorney-client relationship. The information contained in this press release may constitute attorney advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee similar future outcomes. All terms and conditions found on www.federal-lawyer.com apply.

Contact:

Dr. Nick Oberheiden

Company: Oberheiden & McMurrey, LLP

Address: Dallas, TX

Phone: 313-214-2977