$1.2 Million Hand-Built Automotive Masterpiece on Display

Palm Springs, CA, November 30, 2017 /PressReleasePing/ – DiMora Motorcar, in conjunction with GP Deva X-Power Gallery, will be displaying a limited-edition DiMora Vicci 6.2 Emperor 2-Door Roadster Convertible during the art gallery’s holiday reception and toy drive on December 2nd, 2017.

The distinctive 430-horse power rolling art on wheels is the result of a unique collaboration between seasoned automotive designer Sir Alfred J. DiMora and equally influential Totemic Energy Artist Zen Master Lee Sun-Don of Taiwan.

“This red carpet event in the heart of Beverly Hills is set to bring awareness for the underserved children in the Los Angeles area, as well as showcase our joint collaboration of merging Neoclassic automobiles and art,” said DiMora.

In true charitable form, DiMora Motorcar will donate $25,000 worth of toys to LA Arts Alliance, for every DiMora Vicci 6.2 convertible sold during the event.

Upon purchase of each DiMora Vicci 6.2 Emperor Convertible, the buyer also receives the original one-of-a-kind painting by Zen Master Lee that is replicated onto the automobile. Each large-scale painting, limited to 25 in the Great Treasure Gate series pays artistic homage to rare door knockers created during the Qing Dynasty by incorporating an actual Qing Dynasty doorknocker into the canvas painting. From that, the skilled artisans at DiMora Motorcar invest no less than 700 man-hours to reproduce the artwork onto the hood and side panels of the car, right down to hand laying 24-karat gold leaf as a final step.

Automobiles and art have been excellent investments throughout the collectors’ financial world and without exception the DiMora Vicci 6.2 has attracted both collector communities.

DiMora has been involved with many avenues in the automotive business for over 40 years, including as the successful owner of Clenet Coachworks, one of the many brands under the DiMora Enterprises umbrella of companies. The Clenet was named the “American Rolls-Royce” by Fortune magazine, so there’s no doubt that his equally stunning DiMora Vicci 6.2 is commanding the same level of respect.

“We have been very selective with every aspect of building the DiMora Vicci 6.2, so when it came time to choose the first artist series collaboration, not just any artist would do,” shared DiMora.

Zen Master Lee Sun-Don’s popularity worldwide continues to make him a highly sought-after artist. His artwork is currently showing in galleries around the world, including Beverly Hills, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Taipei, to name but a few.

In an industry where quality and performance matter, the sporty and artistically stimulating DiMora Vicci 6.2 Emperor Series spares no expense with its distinctive hand-built craftsmanship and DiMora Motorcar’s lightweight carbon DFD technology. The limited-edition Vicci 6.2 combines 1930’s Art Deco style with 21st Century technology. Each 1.2 million dollar limited-edition production rolling art has aesthetically pleasing features that showcase the DiMora brand’s originality, where creativity sees no limits and offers up a driving experience that is unmatched.

The event is scheduled to take place from 6PM-8PM at GP Deva X-Power Gallery (9601 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 125, Beverly Hills, California) with light refreshments and of course, fantastic art. Sir Alfred J. DiMora, founder of DiMora Motorcar, is also scheduled to be on hand during the night’s festivities to answer questions.

Guests attending this free event are requested to bring a new, unwrapped toy to be donated to LA Arts Alliance. All donated toys will be distributed amongst Children’s Hospital LA, Dignity Health and California Medical Center LA. Guests are kindly urged to RSVP via email at angeldeva@gpdeva.com or via phone (310) 858-6545.

“We are extremely delighted to display the DiMora Vicci 6.2 during our holiday reception,” said Rachael Hsin, of GP Deva X-Power Gallery. “During the one night event, we will be showcasing original artwork by Master Lee Sun-Don, as well.”

The 2,820-pound car has: gold and gold leaf strategically placed throughout the automobile; a 6.2 liter aluminum engine; a Bosch Hydro-Boost Power Booster; state-of-the-art electronics; wire wheels; racing suspension; an aluminum drive shaft; Italian leather; and English Wilton Wool carpet to add to the luxury ambiance. Accompanying the 430-hp engine is an aluminum 4-speed or 6-speed transmission, along with a posi rear end. The DiMora Vicci 6.2 also comes in a 556 horse-power supercharged engine option, but with power like that, it’s definitely not for the faint of heart.

“We welcome anyone in the community that would like to stop by the GP Deva gallery on December 2nd, and make a toy donation,” said DiMora.

About DiMora Motorcar

Based in Palm Springs, California, DiMora Motorcar excels in providing distinctive, limited-edition transportation solutions. The DiMora Neoclassics series of luxury automobiles includes the Vicci 6.2, now in production, and the Adina, now in the prototype phase. Sir Alfred J. DiMora co-founded the Sceptre Motorcar Company, whose Sceptre 6.6S received Best-of-Show honors at the 1978 Los Angeles Auto Show. DiMora also founded the new Clenet Coachworks, Inc. in the 1980’s to continue designing and building the Clenet series of automobiles. When President Reagan declared 1986 the Centennial Year of the Gasoline-Powered Automobile, DiMora’s Clenet was selected as the Official Centennial Car, resulting in honors for DiMora and the Clenet at the Automobile Hall of Fame in Michigan. For additional information, please visit DiMoraMotorcar.com.

About GP Deva X-Power Gallery

X-Power Gallery is the physical manifested space of GP DEVA’s art division, with a focus not just on contemporary art, but to further transcend the art world into a higher sense of beauty and consciousness. In addition to this compassionate artistic concept, X-Power Gallery focuses on cultural heritage of all humankind, new conceptual ideas & techniques and discovering talented artists, while providing a platform where artists and collectors can meet while promoting an exchange of art between East and West.

X-Power Gallery’s Beverly Hills art space is the ideal location to serve as an energy empowered space where collectors can come explore dynamic local artists, while discovering prominent and established contemporary Asian artists.

