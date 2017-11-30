To be called an ‘A-lister’ in the showbiz industry, a celebrity needs to have a stupendous box office collection and enormous fan following. Well, setting a benchmark in both the zones, Deepika Padukone has proved that she is not one among the run of the mill.

On one hand she is winning over millions of hearts with spellbinding performances in Bajirao Mastani, ye Jawani Hai Deewani and the upcoming magnum opus Padmavati, while on the other she knows how to keep up her fan following. Recently, the actress was found to be the most popular bollywood star on Instagram as well as the most followed Asian woman on twitter.

Beating her contemporaries like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika bagged the spot. What’s interesting to note is the fact that she has the least number of posts comparatively, yet the maximum followers, which is approximately 20 million.

All the social media accounts of actress, ranging from Instagram, Twitter to Facebook, are handled by her PR firm. Owing to the fact, one rarely can spot any personal posts on her account. Yet the feeds are publicized in a way that it reaches to the largest section of the social media users. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra, giving a cut throat competition to the Padmawati star prefers to stay in direct touch with her fans and manages her accounts at the personal level.

Commenting on the existing scenario, digital media expert Subin John, owner of smdude.com says, `Just creating an account is not enough. It needs to be in the reach of the people as well. These days, celebrities hardly get time to keep their fans updated about their activities but one cannot ignore the fact that to prevent the fans from losing interest, the celebrity needs to make them feel available by sparing few minutes in a day at least. If not so, a PR team can be hired to keep the followers engaged. That’s the golden rule to sustain here.`

Understanding the tricks and tactics to be in the top-charts, these actresses have mastered the art of ruling over the hearts of their fans.