After guiding more than 361 students to success in the most coveted Civil Services Exam 2016 with the most sought after Foundation Course offered by Chanakya IAS Academy, the Academy has launched the Upgraded Foundation Course for the aspirants aiming to appear in Civil Services Exam 2019, 2020 or 2021.

Chanakya IAS Academy has commenced Upgraded Foundation Course on 15th November 2017 at all the 21 study centres, including head office at Satya Niketan. The Academy offers regular batches as well as special weekend batches for the working professionals or the students who are pursuing their graduations with regular colleges.

Chanakya’s Upgraded Foundation Course is meticulously designed for all the three stages of Civil Services Exam, viz; Prelims Mains and Interview. The Academy offers course with the duration of 1 year, 2 years and 3 years depending upon the suitability and requirement of the aspirants. A graduate student can opt for 1 year course, while the undergraduates can go for either 2 years or 3 years course to form a stronger base.

The Academy will announce batches on 20th of every month, with a focus on UPSC 2019, 2020 or 2021. Separate batches will be available for both Hindi and English Medium students. Moreover, the doubt classes by subject matter experts, special sessions by Ex-servicemen and serving Civil Services officers, seminars on modules of Administrative traits by AK Mishra will be the part of complete course. The course will focus on helping the students form basic knowledge with the help of NCERT and then will gradually take their preparation to the next level as per the standard and norms of UPSC with the help of extensively designed study material and important notes designed by toppers and experts. Chanakya’s foundation course will also offer Test Series both for Prelims and Mains to help students get familiar with the examination pattern and to help them manage their time well while developing an art of effective writing. The mock interviews with the panel of experts to help students prepare for Interview stage will be an added perk.

Chanakya’s spokesperson, while giving an insight into the course, said, Lots of youngsters of our nation are aiming to get into Civil Services, but few of them get through it; not because they are more educated or have more knowledge, but because they get right direction and guidance. UPSC is not the test of your knowledge only, but it is the test of your overall personality. Due to the vast syllabus, students try to get knowledge of everything under the sun, and hence leave the important parts which actually need their attention. Therefore, the course is designed to help them prepare only what is required as per the syllabus and demand of UPSC. The course will not only help students get good hold on the prescribed UPSC syllabus but also internalize in them the art and golden principles of success so as to make it an inseparable part of their personalities.