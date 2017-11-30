Bioprocessing Analytics, in general, refers to the data measurement, data monitoring and data modelling that allows control over bioprocesses. The increased demand for biotherapeutics from biopharmaceutical industry is substantially met by performing process optimization. Process optimization through bioprocessing analytics equipment enables to manage cost of production for essential biotherapeutics. In order to monitor critical upstream and downstream processes highly advanced instrumentation equipment with smart sampling techniques, innovative sensor technology and process analyzers are designed. These equipment to perform bioprocessing analytics are intended to result in complex datasets offering multivariate interactions. However extracting useful information from these complex datasets is a troublesome process. Thus, to extract qualitative information at ease, bioprocessing analytics equipment are specifically designed and proves to be an innovative analytical tool to carry out optimized and informed control of bioprocessing. On this account, bioprocessing analytics equipment market experience increased demand from manufacturing industries. Vast number of technologies are in use to categorize biological products, raw materials and manufacturing process. The production processes for drugs is expected to be optimized and under control to derive bioanalytical quality end control for therapeutics. Bioprocessing analytics equipment have vast application in biopharmaceutical companies, food & beverage companies, contract manufacturing organizations, contract research organizations, academic and research institutes and are used by molecular biologists, biochemical engineers, manufacturing specialists and process engineers, thereby increasing the demand in bioprocessing analytics equipment market. On the basis of product type, bioprocessing analytics equipment are broadly categorized into five types including sensors, transmitters and controllers, sensor housings, cables and connectors, and standard reagents. These equipment are further categorized on the basis of modality that includes single-use and reusable in bioprocessing analytics equipment market. Bioprocessing analytics equipment are largely involved in development and manufacture of healthcare products constituting therapeutic drugs. Specific regulations for using analytic equipment in bioprocess have been made by the regional regulatory that has to be followed during their use. The rising demand for reduced production costs coupled with batch-production timeframes contributes majorly to the revenue generation in bioprocessing analytics equipment market. Also, constant need to meet required standards of purification and to attain adequate yields is further anticipated to drive the growth of bioprocessing analytics equipment market.

Growing demand for biological products which necessitates the use of advanced bioreactors and bioprocessing equipment is expected to be the key factor driving growth of bioprocessing analytics equipment market. Also, the urgency to meet the production standards for therapeutic drugs and other biological products to meet fulfil the industrial demands and to achieve increased capacity and efficiency for bioprocessing are some other factors propelling the growth of bioprocessing analytics equipment market. However, stringent regulatory standards and criticality associated with development process, maintenance and scale-up is expected to limit the growth of bioprocessing analytics equipment market. However, lower adoption of the advanced bioprocessing analytics equipment is another factor restraining the bioprocessing analytics equipment market growth. On the other hand, the emerging demand for these equipment in various applications such as tissue engineering, food processing and drug development is also anticipated to drive the growth for bioprocessing analytics equipment market.

Based on product type, sensors segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the bioprocessing analytics equipment market on the account of being highly used equipment to optimize and upstream and downstream processing. It helps to attain necessary process design, scale-up and automation. On the basis of modality, reusable equipment accounts for larger demand in bioprocessing analytics equipment market as compared with single-use equipment as they are costly. Technological enhanced sensors such as pH sensors and Dissolved Oxygen (DO) sensors coupled with cost reduction may increase the product adaptability at various facilities. This in turn is one of the factor driving the demand of bioprocessing analytics equipment in bioprocessing analytics equipment market to perform critical bioprocessing.

Geographically, North America is the leading market for bioprocessing analytics equipment owing to the increasing footprint of local manufacturers and suppliers in the market as well as rising collaboration among them. This is followed by the Western European market due to high investment in drug development industry. Asia Pacific market is expected to be the highly potential market for bioprocessing analytics equipment due to the growing set up of new manufacturing u nits with large bioreactor capacities. Latin America followed by Middle East and Africa represents the least market share and growth rate in the global bioprocessing analytics equipment.

Some of the key players present in global bioprocessing analytics equipment market are Applikon Biotechnology, Inc., BlueSens, Broadley-James Corporation, Endress+Hauser AG, Finesse Solutions, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Hamilton Company, Parker Hannifin Corp. and others.

