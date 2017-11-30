In response to the latest wave of healthcare prosecutions, Dallas and Houston based healthcare fraud defense and federal trial law firm Oberheiden & McMurrey announced today to strengthen its practice and presence in Houston, Beaumont, and throughout East Texas.

“We have top caliber attorneys in our Houston and Dallas offices that can assist clients throughout South and East Texas in federal cases. With more and more enforcement against medical providers, home health agencies, and other healthcare business owners it is critical to organize an effective defense team. Healthcare fraud charges are serious and they can ruin someone’s license, livelihood, and life. Clients in Beaumont and East Texas accused of federal fraud can count on our entire team and our experience of more than 1,000 healthcare cases handled throughout our careers,” explains managing partner Dr. Nick Oberheiden.

By national comparison, Texas is a hotspot for healthcare fraud prosecutions. Recent indictments in Dallas, Houston, Tyler, and Beaumont demonstrate that the level of enforcement continues to rise.

“Let’s go to trial. Let’s see what evidence really exists and what a jury will think about quickly put together charges. Most of our attorneys have spent decades in federal court rooms as United States prosecutors and federal defense counsel. We know how the government investigates healthcare fraud and how to fight unjust charges,” adds Lynette Byrd, a former federal prosecutor in Texas.

“I think it is fair to call Oberheiden & McMurrey a healthcare fraud trial firm. That’s really what we do. Defending clients from all over the United States and most certainly here in Texas against healthcare fraud charges, whether pending or expected. Myself included, many of us are former Department of Justice prosecutors, former Trial Attorneys for the U.S. government, and former federal prosecutors. We know how the federal justice system works,” describes federal defense attorney Bill McMurrey.

Oberheiden & McMurrey represents clients in Beaumont and throughout East and South Texas in federal investigations. The Firm has offices in Houston and Dallas. Former federal healthcare fraud prosecutors and experienced federal defense attorneys defend healthcare clients against investigations led by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Office of Inspector General (OIG), and other federal agencies.

For more information about the Firm and its attorneys, please visit www.federal-lawyer.com

