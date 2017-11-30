The newly overhauled website of Anchor, the trusted household name for electrical products in India, gives equal prominence to its various business verticals. The revamped website showcases the latest trends in website design and technology and is more user-friendly, highly interactive, quicker, and more efficient than before. It offers users easy access to information about the company, products, industry news and more.

The new website features minimalist design, while still showcasing the main products of the company. The company color scheme of red, white and black is maintained throughout the site. The company’s aim of providing green alternatives for a healthier Earth is well highlighted too.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We are pleased to announce the launch of our newly redesigned website. After months of hard work and dedication, we are delighted to officially launch the site earlier this month. The new site URL remains the same, ie: www.anchor-world.com . We thank the expert and dedicated team at Acodez , the web development and digital marketing agency who developed the website as per our requirements and delivered to us within the time frame specified. We are extremely happy with their services.

With this new website our goal is to provide visitors an ease of access to learn about Anchor by Panasonic’s Products and Services and also to allow the visitor to browse information based on their own choices. The new website is interactive and gives better access to: About Us, Corporate Profile, Technology, Development, Design, Range, Clients, Newsroom, Careers, Contact, Locate Us & many more features. The Product catalogues will highlight product specifications.”

About Anchor:

Established in 1963 in Mumbai, India, Anchor is a leading manufacturer of electrical products like wires, switches, cables, solar panels, lighting products, fans, conduit pipes, switchgears and more. Panasonic acquired the company in 2007, and sells its home automation products through Anchor.

CONTACT:

Ritesh Raghavan

Company: Anchor Electricals Pvt. Ltd. (INDIA)

Address: Corporate Branding Division, Corporate Planning Group, 3rd Floor, B Wing, I -Think Techno Campus,Pokhran Road No 2, Thane (West), Thane – 400 607, India

Phone: 7994798100

Email: anchorpanasonic.pr@gmail.com