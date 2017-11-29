Unwanted body hair is a problem that almost everyone has had to deal with at some or the other point in life. It has moved beyond the realm of being a female-only issue too! Today’s body image conscious male is also quite keen on maintaining a clean and hair-free skin and will only decide to bare-all when he knows that the unwanted hair on his body is taken care of. And yes… the hassle of having to wax or tweeze it off is just too much of a pain to bear on a monthly basis. Thankfully, you now have services like laser hair removal in Mumbai to help manage your worries of unwanted hair growth on your body.

What is laser hair removal?

While use of topical creams and razors only offer a temporary solution for removal of unwanted body hair, waxing and other forms of depilation can give you relief for just about a month. Laser hair removal is a radical solution to this problem, providing a safe and effective means to get rid of unwanted body fair from different areas of the body, once and for all. Best Laser hair removal in Mumbai follows a simple procedure – application of high power high intensity laser beams on a localized area for getting hair follicles to burn, thereby stopping further hair production. The treatment requires administering several laser sessions to ensure even and complete removal of unwanted body hair in a safe and comfortable manner. The procedure is quick and painless and will give you effective results, guaranteed! Plus it can be used to remove unwanted hair from almost any part of your body including your face, under arms, legs, hands, chest, back and even the sensitive bikini area.

Why get laser hair removal in Mumbai?

This procedure offers several benefits over regular modes of epilation like waxing or shaving, includingg:

· Quick and pain free sessions

· Prevention of ingrown hair

· Precise targeting of hair while keeping surrounding skin undamaged

· No side effects of treatment

· Augmentation of skin texture and smoothness

· No hair regrowth – ever!

And most importantly, laser hair removal will turn out to be much more cost effective and cheap as compared to repeated waxing or depilation sessions at your salon.

Where to get best laser hair removal in Mumbai?

The quality of results you can expect from your laser hair removal treatment depends on the experience, knowledge and skills of the doctor administering the same. Dr. Kapoor is known for her expertise in using diode hair removal laser, Nd YAG laser for hair removal and various other techniques for providing effective resolution for your unwanted hair problems.

