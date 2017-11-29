Market Overview

Weight loss ingredients comprises of proteins, polysaccharides, fatty acids, alkaloids, phytosteroids, organic compounds, and others. They serves as a source in prevention from factors which leads to obesity and other body weight related disorders. Among all, polysaccharides like PUFA is being majorly used ingredient for fat burning and it helps in reducing body weight and unnecessary fat deposition. Increasing prevalence of diseases, for instance, obesity, has increased the application of weight loss ingredients in various industries such as dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, functional food & beverages, and others.

Major Key Players:

The major players in the weight loss ingredients market

BENEO-Palatinit GmbH (Germany)

Atkins Nutritionals, Inc. (U.S.)

DSM Nutritional Products (Netherlands)

Cargill Health & Nutrition (U.S.)

Glanbia Plc (Ireland)

Herbalife International, Inc. (U.S.)

Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.)

Downstream Analysis

Weight loss ingredients are segmented on the basis of the source, which includes proteins, polysaccharides, fatty acids, alkaloids, phytosteroids, organic compounds, and others. Among all, proteins embraces the major market portion followed by fatty acids. The primary reason for growth of these two segment is their extensive use in food and beverages supplements used as a weight loss ingredient.

On the basis of ingredient function, the weight loss ingredients market is segmented in fat burner, appetite suppressant, absorption inhibitor, metabolic booster, and others. In this segment, weight loss ingredient used as a fat burner is leading the market followed by metabolic booster. The foremost reason for growth of this segment is approval of PUFA from the regulatory authority for being used as a weight loss ingredient.

On the basis of application, the weight loss ingredients market is segmented into dietary supplements, functional foods, functional beverages, and others. Among all the applications, dietary supplements is dominating the market because of rising health awareness of body weight in the population. Nevertheless, the demand for functional food & beverages is expected to experience a high demand owing to health benefits associated with the consumption of weight loss Ingredients.

Regional Analysis

The global weight loss ingredients market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). In the global weight loss ingredients market, North America is dominating the global market followed by Europe. Europe is accounted for a greater consumption of weight loss ingredients in form of supplements and functional food, due to increasing rates of obese population and other chronic diseases. Additionally, high demand for weight loss ingredients in functional food & beverages industry is considered to be significant driving factor in this region.

Furthermore, increasing consumer awareness and high demand for functional food & beverages supplemented with weight loss ingredients in European countries like the U.K. and France, the weight loss ingredients market is expected to grow steadily in European region.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Weight Loss Ingredients Market Insights

Continued……

