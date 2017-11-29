Veterinary orthopedic drills are used for veterinary trauma surgery and are typically used to drill the bone to accommodate threaded device or screw for fixation. Orthopedic drills are mostly used in cruciate ligament reconstruction and basically drilling associated with a rise in temperature by converting mechanical energy into thermal energy of adjacent bone and soft tissues. The magnitude of veterinary orthopedic drilling depends on rotation speed, axial thrust force, geometry, diameter and etc. Excessive temperature due to drilling can result in the osteonecrosis, or impairment of osteogenic potential of the bone. Veterinary orthopedic drills are mostly in bone reconstruction surgeries to treat injured bones. Veterinary orthopedic drill-bits normally ranges from 0.5mm to several millimeters. Typical veterinary orthopedic drills consist of the shaft, flutes, chisel edge and cutting edges. Chisel edges of veterinary orthopedic drills majorly contribute to axial thrust force and little cutting. Veterinary orthopedic drills are classified into three type’s pneumatic, battery, and electrical. Battery veterinary drills are more costly but are more advanced than other types. Pneumatic and electrical veterinary drills require compressed gas and external electric power and are cheaper than battery drills. The greatest advantage of battery veterinary orthopedic drills is ease of use in required directions in the absence of wire or hose.

Rising prevalence of bone reconstruction in animals is the major driver for the rapid growth of the veterinary orthopedic drills market. Due to rising prevalence, there is rapid development in veterinary orthopedic drills development by innovator companies. Another such example is the replacement of traditional drills techniques with electrical drills these are mainly due to traditional drilling method majorly leads to osteonecrosis due to uncontrolled temperatures. Drilling is a pre-requisite for rigid fixation of bone and implants with screws and threaded devices. All these factors drive the burgeoning growth of veterinary orthopedic drills market. Along with rising demand due to increased compliance and less bone damage boosting the growth of the market.

Damage due to drilling and sterilization issues of drills limits the growth of the veterinary orthopedic drills market.

Global Veterinary Orthopedic Drills market has witnessed a robust growth due to increasing prevalence of orthopedic reconstruction of companion animals. Veterinary Orthopedic Drills market has a presence of many regional players which have a huge market share in emerging countries operating at regional or country level. There are huge opportunities for the untapped markets in emerging countries due to few approved players of the Veterinary Orthopedic Drills. The key players in the Veterinary Orthopedic Drills market are mainly focused on expansion by collaborations and partnerships with local vendors in increase the market reach of the products. The future of Veterinary Orthopedic Drills market anticipated with double CAGR during forecasting period.

Global Veterinary Orthopedic Drills market segmented into following regions North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and the Middle East and Africa. North America is dominant in the Global Veterinary Orthopedic Drills market mainly due to increasing prevalence. In North America, particularly the USA is dominating due to the high penetration of bone reconstruction. Economic conditions in the APAC region are set to drive the Veterinary Orthopedic Drills market to new heights. European and APAC are fastest growing region due to rising awareness of Veterinary Orthopedic disorders. Growth in the Middle East and African region is considerably less when compared to the other regions. However, North America would maintain its position in the Veterinary Orthopedic Drills market, though, we are anticipating emerging economies such India, China, Brazil, to have the highest growth rate in Veterinary Orthopedic Drills market.

The key participants in the Veterinary Orthopedic Drills market mainly include IMEX Veterinary, Inc, Vet. Surgical Resources, Inc., Surgical Holdings, and others. Companies are mainly focused on R&D to strengthen core competencies of the company’s product portfolio.

