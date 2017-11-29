Pointe Claire, Quebec (webnewswire) November 28, 2017 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently launched a Nebula IoT Development Kit, along with Cypress Semiconductor and Murata.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, recognized his team members for their efforts in the creation of the kit, which is now available to purchase for $99.

The Nebula board is an IoT cloud ready board that allows developers to quickly prototype and deploy their IoT ecosystems. Wireless connectivity is supported by the Murata 1DX module, which is powered by the Cypress CYW4343W Wi-Fi and BT/BLE combo SoC.

The SoC includes a 2.4 GHz WLAN IEEE 802.11 b/g/n baseband/radio and Bluetooth 4.2 support. In addition, it integrates a high-performance power amplifier (PA), a low-noise amplifier (LNA) for best-in-class receiver sensitivity, and an internal transmit/receive (iTR) RF switch, further reducing the overall solution cost and 1DX module size.

The Nebula board supports applications development through the Cypress WICED® (Wireless Internet Connectivity for Embedded Devices) Studio development platform.

Nebula is equipped with 4 different interfaces to access the STM32F429 peripherals to enable developers to create any IoT application: ArduinoTM compatible shield, mikroBUSTM socket, PmodTM Connector/Interface and USB. In addition, the Nebula board employs easy hardware expandability through a large number of standardized add-on boards. Each one focuses on a different application such as motor control and environmental sensors, including the wireless connectivity to enable IoT development. These will also be available to purchase from Future Electronics.

The Nebula™ board has been designed for novices and expert developers alike looking to explore the vast opportunities in IoT applications such as asset tracking, energy management, fitness, lighting controls, HVAC, portable controls, security and building automation.

Future Electronics was founded by Robert Miller in 1968. The company ranks third in component sales worldwide and is the only component distributor with a globally integrated worldwide IT infrastructure.

To find out more information about Cypress products available through Future Electronics, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

