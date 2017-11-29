“Rural indebtness, easy availability of gold loans on extremely flexible Terms, changing consumer perception towards gold loan will thrive the Indian gold loan market”, Says RNCOS

Gold is a formidable part of showcasing Indian customs and traditions. Richly clad in gold jewellery forms the basis of Indian tradition and is a sign of prosperity and well being in a society. Also, in a rich social heritage filled with frolic and gay, gold jewellery are always esteemed and in demand. Even gifting gold is also very common in the country.

The tradition of borrowing loans by pledging gold ornaments is not recent and it had been prevalent from earlier times. Over a period of time, the perception of consumers towards gold loan has changed drastically. In the earlier times, gold owned by Indian families was rarely liquidated unless in extreme financial need. In addition, the gold loan or loan against ornaments was taken by the local pawnbrokers and money lenders.

Speculating the growth prospects of Indian Gold Loan Industry, Shushmul Maheshwari, Chief Executive, RNCOS said Owing to high gold stock and high utilization of gold in Southern India, the presence of money lenders was maximal in that region. Likewise, organized gold loan market derived from the South India and have biggest share of almost three-fourth of the total gold loan market. In Southern India, gold loan is very much preferred compared to other loans and has become the culture as the lenders do not accept any other collateral against loan.

In the other regions, organized gold loan market is growing as the players are expanding their network or branches in these regions. Indian households characteristically have an emotional connection and sense of personal belonging to the gold they possess, which is generally in the form of jewellery, coins or bars. However, companies are trying to change the perception of consumers to think gold as a valuable asset to take loan for various purposes.

