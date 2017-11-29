Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Mineral Wool Market (Stone Wool and Glass Wool) by End Product (Board, Blanket, Customized Shape and Panel) for Transportation, Building & Construction, Industrial and Other End Users: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 – 2022”. According to the report, the global mineral wool market was valued at over USD 9.85 billion in 2016, is expected to reach above USD 14.65 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of slightly above 6.80% between 2017 and 2022.

In terms of consumption, Asia Pacific dominated the mineral wool market in 2016 and is expected to preserve its market in the coming years. Mineral wool is used as filler in the automotive sector, hence huge growth in the automotive sector in India and China is likely to boost the growth of the mineral wool market in the region. Moreover, there has been a remarkable growth in the infrastructure sector in countries of Asia Pacific which has resulted in heavy demand for mineral wool. This factor is expected to aid the growth of the mineral wool market in the forecast period. Low labor cost and favorable government regulations in India have been encouraging major manufacturers to invest in India. This may positively impact the growth of the mineral wool market in the future.

Europe is expected to witness optimistic growth in the mineral wool market in the coming years. Rising demand for mineral wool in Germany due to the tremendous growth in the automotive sector is expected to accelerate the growth of the mineral wool market in Europe. Europe has been recapturing its economic strength post the economic crisis of 2012 which led to huge consumption of mineral wool in several industries for superior insulation. The building & construction sector adds almost 9% to the GDP of the European Union, therefore infrastructure industry is considered to be a crucial part of the Europe’s economy. This aspect is anticipated to foster the growth of mineral wool market in Europe over the forecast period.

North America held the second largest share of the mineral wool market in 2016. This was mainly accredited to the presence of automotive industries in U.S. In addition, various protocols have been laid down by the governments in North America pertaining to the insulation thickness. This factor is expected to spur the growth of the mineral wool market in upcoming years owing to the compact thickness of mineral wool.

Latin America, Middle East, and Africa are expected to show lucrative growth in the coming years. This can be mainly attributed to the escalating urbanization and industrialization in Brazil. Hence, this factor is likely to propel the growth of the automotive sector which in turn is expected to strengthen the mineral wool market in the forecast period. Rapidly expanding infrastructure industry in the Middle East and Africa is expected to witness the lucrative growth of the mineral wool market in the coming years.

Some of the key players in the mineral wool market are Owens Corning, Johns Manville Inc., Izocam, Knauf Insulation GmbH, Saint-Gobain, Paroc, Uralita SA, Rockwool International A/S, USG, Poly Glass Fiber Insulation, CertainTeed Corp and Guardian Fiberglass Inc. among others.

This report segments the mineral wool market as follows:

Mineral Wool Market: Type Analysis

Glass Wool

Stone Wool

Mineral Wool Market: End Products Analysis

Board

Blanket

Customized shape

Panel

Mineral Wool Market: End User Analysis

Transportation

Building & construction

Industrial

Others

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report description and scope

1.2. Research scope

1.3. Research methodology

1.3.1. Market research process

1.3.2. Market research methodology

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global market revenue, 2016- 2022(Kilo Tons) (USD Billion)

2.2. Global mineral wool market: Snapshot

Chapter 3. Mineral wool Market – Global and Industry Analysis

3.1. Mineral wool: Market dynamics

3.2. Market drivers

3.2.1. Drivers of global mineral wool market: Impact analysis

3.2.2. Growing demand from construction industry

3.3. Market restraints

3.3.1. Restraints of global mineral wool market: Impact analysis

3.3.2. High cost

3.4. Opportunities

3.4.1. Growing demand for emerging economies

3.5. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.6.1. Market attractiveness analysis by type

3.6.2. Market attractiveness analysis by end product

3.6.3. Market attractiveness analysis by applications

3.6.4. Market attractiveness analysis by regional

