Fountain Valley, California: Safeguard on Demand has grown into one of the most technologically developed and highly professional security services company in Orange County and surrounding areas as far out as a 75-mile radius from San Diego County, to Orange County, inland empire, Riverside County, San Bernardino, Ventura County, all across Southern California and more.

What we offer

Safeguard on Demand is your go-to security guard services provider in Orange County. We have a team of highly trained personnel having experience in mobile security patrolling, on-site security guarding, loss prevention, VIP bodyguard security, security patrolling services and more.

Whether you need an armed security guard or an unarmed security guard, whether you need onsite security or a bodyguard, we can give you the very best in the business at a viable rate. We work closely with you to evaluate and assess your security and safety requirements. Based on the assessment we provide trained, experienced and professional security guards who can protect you, your property, business, your investment, and your employees.

Private security guards, remote patrolling using CCTV or mobile patrol are areas that we specialize in. We study the ins and outs of your property as well as the people and assets you want to protect, giving you a personalized attention that fits your environment and circumstances. We understand that each client is different and their requirements are different. We ensure that each new client gets the custom tailored security they need for their business to stand protected under any circumstance.

Our security team consists of trained former Secret Service Agents, FBI, and Special Forces personnel. Safeguard on Demand stands for reliability, efficiency, professionalism, and peace of mind. You get:

* Pre-Screened Unarmed and Armed Security Guards

* Customized Security Services

* Business, Corporate, Private Security

Your safety is of utmost importance for us and we ensure that you are able to carry out your daily tasks without hindrance.