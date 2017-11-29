The global IPTV market is fueled by declining cost of IPTV services, rise in global Facebook subscribers, demand for video-on-demand and HD channels, introduction of interactive services across several end-user segments, and supportive government initiatives to increase broadband penetration. In contrast, lack of proper infrastructure in developing countries, competition from cable and satellite TV operators, and need for large investments threaten to hamper the growth of the IPTV market.By type, the IPTV market is bifurcated into enterprises and residential. The former is further divided into small, medium, and large enterprises and in 2013, this segment dominated the overall IPTV market. Enterprises across several industries such as hospitality, finance, energy, education, media, healthcare, and transport have been depending on IPTV as a tool to communicate with employees, improve training, satisfy compliance requirements, minimize travel costs, and set up additional revenue outlets. IPTV services in these enterprises are also used to distribute on-demand content, company-wide briefings, events, and live as well as archived news.

On the basis of geography, the global IPTV market is divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Globally, Europe dominated the IPTV market in terms of revenue and in 2013 accounted for 38% of the overall market. The growth in this region is supported by increased IPTV subscribers, driven by development of supportive infrastructure, reduced IPTV subscription prices, increased broadband penetration, and rising demand for improved viewer experience.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to be the most rapidly developing regional IPTV market by 2020. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is projected to register at a remarkable 21.10% CAGR from 2014 to 2020. The major contributors in this region are India, China, Indonesia, and South Korea, where expanding broadband infrastructure, proliferation of IPTV subscribers, growth of the middle-income group, and declining service cost have greatly supported the IPTV market.

The most prominent players operating in the global IPTV market include Etisalat Group, Bharti Airtel Limited, ARRIS Group, Inc., China Telecom Corporation Limited, AT&T Inc., Amino Technologies PLC, MatrixStream Technologies, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Broadcom Corporation, NTT Communication, Century Link, Orange S.A., Deutsche Telekom AG, Verizon Communications, and Iliad S.A. Each of these vendors have been reviewed in the research report based on aspects such as company overview, business strategies, financial overview, and recent developments.