A three dimensional network structure which is capable of holding water to a large extent due to its hydrophilic properties is called a Hydrogel. Sodium polyacrylate, polyvinyl alcohol, acrylate polymers, and copolymers are the different ingredients used in manufacturing the product. It is mainly known for excellent viscoelastic, lubricious, multifunctional and permeable properties. It is used to provide the flexibility, comfort and biocompatibility nature in the product. The Global Hydrogel Market has been driven by its growing production in agriculture, contact lenses, personal hygiene and health care products. Moreover, it is estimated that the health care and hygiene segment is set to witness the highest growth in the market due to increasing consumption of hydrogels in different products such as perfumes, baby diapers, and others.

Some of the major players functioning in the Global Hydrogel Market are Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S.A), Cardinal Health (U.S.A), The Cooper Companies, Inc. (U.S.A), Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.A), R&D Medical Products Inc (U.S.A), H.B. Fuller Company (U.S.A), Alliqua BioMedical, Inc (U.S.A), Axelgaard Manufacturing Co., Ltd.(U.S.A), BSN medical (Germany),among others.

The Global Hydrogel Market is segregated into the type, composition, form and application. The natural, synthetic and hybrid Hydrogels are classified on the basis of type. Among these, the synthetic Hydrogel is popular and leading segment in the market due to its growing use in drug delivery systems, tissue engineering, and other applications. It is used for producing regenerative medicines. The hybrid Hydrogel segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR in the market owing to developed technologies which makes it suitable in various applications such as imaging and during the start of device development. On the basis of composition, the market is further sub-divided into polyacrylate, polyacrylamide and silicon hydrogels. The polyacrylate and polyacrylamide hydrogel segments holds the majority of the segment due to its growing use in tissue Engineering and biomedical, drug delivery applications. By form, the market is further segmented into amorphous, crystalline and semi crystalline gels. Among these, amorphous product is widely used in the market due to its water-locking ability and moisture maintaining property. On the basis of application, the market is further bifurcated into agriculture, health care and hygiene, contact lenses, drug delivery systems, tissue engineering, and others. Between these, health care and hygiene is the leading segment in the market.

The Global Hydrogel Market is spanned across five key regions of the world namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America holds a major share of the global market and is expected to continue its dominance due to rising demand for Hydrogels in various applications. Due to these factors, U.S.A, Canada and Mexico are the major players in this region. The Asia Pacific region is predicted to witness a higher CAGR in countries such as China, India and Japan owing to growing demand for hydrogels in healthcare and hygiene, drug delivery systems and tissue engineering applications. A rapid development is observed in the European region owing to the growing consumption of hydrogels in paper towels, baby diapers, and others. Moreover, it is projected that the tissue engineering segment is set to grow at a rapid rate in the market due to innovation and technological advancement. Due to these factors, Germany, the U.K. and Italy are the major contributors to the hydrogels market in Europe. The Middle East & Africa, and Latin America regions are estimated to observe a significant growth in the market due to the rapid production of Hydrogels in contact lenses, biotechnology, and others.

