Huawei had presented a new 4G LTE Category 6 router for network provider T-mobile Austria and named the router “HomeNet Box”. The HomeNet Box is the factory model Huawei B529s-23a.

The appearance of HomeNet Box looks cool in black color, just like its predecessor Huawei E5180 Cube and E5170 cube. The design and functions are very similar to Huawei E5170, but the HomeNet Box is with high specifications. The Huawei E5170 can be divided to two parts but Huawei B529s-23a HomeNet Box is a whole part and can’t be divided.

The Huawei B529s-23a router is equipped with an RJ45 port for connection via a traditional LAN cable. The built-in battery of 3000mAh can make the Huawei B529 router work as as a mobile internet center for multiple devices at the same time. What’s more, there are two connectors for external antennas available in the body. The connectors are at the back of the device and above the Ethernet port. A small cap just covers the two connectors. The connector type is TS-9. To ensure the fastest possible data transfer, just open the cap and connect an external LTE antenna to the Huawei B529s-23a. We had tested one 4G LTE Indoor antenna for Huawei B529s-23a for users who lives at the areas of weak signal:

http://www.4gltemall.com/4g-antenna-two-ts-9-connector.html

The great advantage of the router is its appearance, which makes it suitable for modern interiors. LED illumination informs the user of the connection status. There are four indicators to tell the Mode, LAN, WiFi and Power status. Power button is just below the indicators. Like other Huawei LTE Routers, you can control all of your device functions with Huawei HiLink, available from the Google Play store. And you can also log into the web interface to configure the router per your preference such as DHCP Server, DNS RELAY and NAT, along with security services.

The Huawei B529s-23a router supports 4G LTE frequency bands B1/3/7/8/20/32/38. In addition, it is also backward with 3G UMTS and 2G GSM networks. With the support of LTE Cat.6, the Huawei B529s-23a delivers up to 300Mbit/s data rates and up to 50Mbit/s data rates. At the same time, up to 32 devices can connect with the B529s-23 router for surfing. The HomeNet Box uses Micro SIM card, if you get a NANO SIM, you’d better use it with an adapter. The latest WiFi standard 802.11 ac is available in the Huawei HomeNet Box on dual-band(2.4GHz and 5GHz).

In conclusion, the Huawei B529s-23a is a cool router with powerful functions including the support of LTE Cat.6, built-in battery and latest WiFi features. Actually, with the development of LTE technology, more and more network providers upgraded their networks and of course to provide new devices to support higher networks. Here now, the Huawei B525 and Huawei B618 are latest routers with similar or higher specifications. If you want to know more LTE devices, you may follow us.