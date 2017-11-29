The global travel market has long been divvied up not only on soil, but in the Internet space just as well. It is no secret that on the Web it is dominated largely by two industry stalwarts: Expedia Inc. and Priceline Group that own the most successful and prominent online travel booking websites out there. These websites include such giants, as Booking.com, Kayak (Priceline), Hipmunk, Expedia, Trivago, HomeAway and Hotels.com (Expedia Inc.).

Regardless of the geography from which you are setting out on your journey to success with an online travel agency startup, you are bound to be up against exactly this set of competitors, with their brand loyalty programs, universal presence, iconic brands and ample service offerings. We are not even talking about the plethora of smaller-time online travel sites, touting for similar service offerings.

