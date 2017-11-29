The hotel marble city is a famous hotel in the Bhedaghat, Jabalpur driven by distinctive transformational and beautiful designs. Proudly announces the opening of the new superlative hospitality services with a warm welcome. This hotel is located just a few meters from the iconic waterfall in Bhedaghat, Jabalpur one of the smartest designed hotel in Jabalpur.

The hotel is continuously changing with their exclusive and versatile creation. This makes this hotel more remarkable than other hotels. This hotel is known for its fantastic and superlative hospitality. It provides a splendid view of many famous spots in Bhedghat such as like chausath yogini temple, Dhuandhar and Bander kudni. And much more breathe taking views

This hotel is equipped with the state-of-the-art interior like marble statues. It is built keeping in mind the all the facilities and comfort of the guests. The hotel is designed with artistic furnishings, clean bedding, soft linens and fashionable decorations.

The rooms of hotel in bhedaghat jabalpur are connected with a full-size and exclusive stylish bathroom. They are well equipped with soft towels, bathrobes, and toiletries. Windows which gives splendid outside view in each room and a separate spaces balcony, which offers panoramic views of the marble town.

Hotel Marble City offers you a superlative service

The splendid hotel in bhedaghat offers various modern facilities to their guest. That includes room service, laundry, and dry cleaning services. Daily hot water services, 24-hour front desk service, tour desk service, wake-up service, shuttle services to the city and the free parking on the premises. It is also equipped with high-tech features such as 32-inch LCD TVs, full-time high-speed internet, Wi-Fi for the entertainment of their guest.

Pickup and drop facility is the offered by Hotel Marble City. It has been provided for conveyance of guest from the railway station to the hotel. This is a paid service, which depends on the type of vehicle and distance from the hotel. Most of the vehicles that are provided by the hotel have an air conditioner for the comfort of guests.

The driver waits for guest to pick up at the railway station or airport. With the name board of guest so that guests do not have trouble with finding a pickup driver. Hotel Marble City always tries to give their best and reliable services to all its guests.

One of the features also includes pet-friendly service. It allows its guests to check-in with their pets. Also provides many amenities for guests’ pets. Such as food, carpet, bed etc. Here the guest can also enjoy their tour or trip with their favorite pets. The hotel aim at providing all the modern services. To give a good stay to the animals and create love and awareness towards them among the people.

Hotel Marble City is one of the hotel in jabalpur, which provides direct booking of rooms through phone/mobile with special offers. Reasonable rate and unique privileges. The hotel offers its guests to relax their family members or friends for their favorite holidays and vacations. It’s a perfect place for honeymoon also. Here newly married couple can make the journey of their life memorable and beautiful. It gives special attention to the security of the guest’s valuable things.

About the Hotel

Hotel Marble City is the most prominent hotel in the Jabalpur. The staff of the hotel is very talented and experienced. It provides comfortable and trustable hospitality service. The Hotel Marble City, decorated and design on modern themes for giving extraordinary experience to its guest. With the number of facilities, it also offers splendid and astonishing views of the white marble of Bhedaghat, Jabalpur from the hotel.