The global urgent care centers market continues to be influenced by a number of macro and microeconomic factors. On a macroeconomic scale, rise in the geriatric population and increasing emphasis on boosting healthcare infrastructure are likely to fuel market growth. On a more specific level, the flexibility offered by urgent care centers in terms of appointments and lab tests is favoring growth prospects. On account of a broad range of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors, the global urgent care centers market is likely to grow at a steady CAGR of 3.80% through 2020. These insights are according to a new research report “Urgent Care Centers Market (Illness, Injury, Physical, Vaccination, Diagnostic and Screening) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2014 – 2020” that has been added to the comprehensive database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE).

According to the report, in addition to rising focus on healthcare and investment in urgent health care centers to provide geriatric population more accessible coverage, the favorable health insurance coverage is also likely to augur well for the urgent care centers market. However, high initial cost, and limited availability of general physicians in the urgent care centers market can create hindrances for market growth during the forecast period.

The report offers detailed analysis and insights on the urgent care centers market, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and competitive landscape of the leading players in the market. The report also offers detailed segmentation on the basis of services and geography. On the basis of services, the market has been segmented into illness, physical, vaccination, injuries, diagnostics, and screening. Among these, visits to urgent care centers due to illness accounted for high revenue share of the overall market. Revenues generated through injury treatment are also a significant percentage of the total market. Some of the common illnesses for which patients visit urgent care centers include fever, cold, and respiratory tract infections.

North America, led by the US, continues to be the leading market for urgent care centers globally. The rising baby boomer population in the US, combined with renewed focus on providing affordable healthcare to a wide section of population is likely to provide growth opportunities to players in this market. Europe remains the other lucrative market for urgent care centers globally, and is likely to witness opening of new urgent care centers during the forecast period.

Some of the leading players profiled in the report include Concentra Inc., HealthWorks Inc., Patient First and U.S., MedExpress, MinuteClinic LLC, NextCare Urgent Care, MD Now, FastMed Urgent Care, CareSpot Express Healthcare LLC, and AFC/Doctors Express.

