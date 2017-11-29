Pointe Claire, Quebec (webnewswire) November 28, 2017 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently held its annual Advanced Engineering University event at the company’s corporate headquarters in Montreal from November 2-10, 2017.

Future Electronics’ Advanced Engineering University (AEU) brings individual regions of the company’s Advanced Engineers from all around the world to the company’s corporate headquarters to attend an 8-day informative training event. The event includes seminars presented by leading suppliers, covering the latest technology and industry innovations.

Platinum sponsors for this year’s AEU were Infineon, Lumileds, Microchip, NXP, Renesas, and STMicroelectronics, with keynote speakers featured from each company.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as providing differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®.

