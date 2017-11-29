Firstsing’s much-awaited waterproof 360-degree wide angle view WiFi Sports Camera and Video DV Camcorder was finally unveiled. At a recent press conference organized in Shenzhen, the manufacturers did not only let the press representatives and the delegates get the first look of the product, but they also went down to the finer details of the product and explained how the product might benefit the amateur and professional photographers and video professionals.

Cherry Chen, one of the senior executives of Firstsing said that the waterproof camera has already hit their stores and the product is ready to be shipped to all the countries where they export their products. The company now has distributors and retailers from 200 or more countries that sell their products, chiefly consumer electronics, to their customers based locally.

The Waterproof 360 Degree Wide Angle Panoramic WIFI Sports Action Camera Video DV Camcorder , according to Cherry Chen, comes with a 360°x 240° panoramic fish-eye lens and can connect to a Wi-Fi network within a radius of 20 meters.

“The 360 Degree Wide Camera has all the advanced features including time-lapse video recording, an optional 2.4g remote, a Sony 8 megapixels digital camera built-in, and many different unfold modes including square, inner ring, hemisphere, 2-in-1, annular, 360 panoramic as well as VR mode”, Cherry Chen said. “The Lattie Screen and the inbuilt microphone and speaker along with the PC camera add to the convenience of the end user”, she added during a press conference.

The Sports Action Camera , according to Cherry, supports Micro SD cards up to 128GB.

The CEO and managing director of Firstsing said that they want to be the most trusted supplier of OEM ODM camera products and video recorders globally. He said that the company has already taken steps to bolster its sales campaign offshore.

“We are in the continuous process of marketing and promoting our consumer electronics products in North America and Europe. I sincerely hope that with the unveiling of the all new WIFI sports camera, it will be easier for us to capture a wider market”, he told the press.

