Firstsing, a multi-million dollar procurement business based in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, recently rolled out their 1960mAh Li-ion battery replacement for iPhone 7 along with special payment terms for retailers and wholesalers around the world. The company, which aims to become the global leader in the iPhone parts replacement market segment, now offers customized price quotes to customers in different parts of the world.

“The Firstsing 1960mAh Li-ion Battery Replacement With Flex Cable for iPhone 7, which we have launched most recently, is one of the many mobile phone batteries we sell. If a wholesaler or retail seller wants to sell our products in respective countries, all they have to do is to shoot us an email with the requirements in detail and we will take care of the rest. The payment terms are also very flexible now and based on the requirement of the buyer, we also send tailor-made quotations. There are provisions for part payments, upfront payments and late payments in instalments. However, our sales team need to be reached out to for further details,” said Cherry Chen, a senior executive of the company.

While talking about the recently launched 196mAh Li-Ion battery replacement with flex cable for iPhone7, Ms. Chen said that the internal battery is also compatible with iPhone 6S, another Apple mobile phone high in demand as of now. She said that the brand new replacement battery is manufactured in their facility in Electronic City, Guangdong.

While speaking about the product and the company’s aims in general, the CEO and managing director of Firstsing said that they have the most state-of-the-art facility in the whole of China. “We have the best workforce, with highly skilled and trained engineers increasing the strength almost every day, the latest technologies deployed, and the best-in-class facility in China. Also, now we offer massive discounts on batteries and other products to capture the global market. As of now, we have our presence in 200 countries”, he was quoted by the press.

